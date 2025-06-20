MENAFN - JCN NewsWire) CanSinoBIO Launches Pneumococcal Vaccine: An Innovative Choice to Safeguard Children's Health

HONG KONG, Jun 20, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Pneumonia is a form of acute respiratory infection, that is common in all age groups and can cause mild to life-threatening illness. It is also the single largest infectious cause of death in children worldwide.

According to the World Health Organization(WHO), pneumonia killed more than 808,000 children under the age of 5 in 2017, accounting for 15% of all deaths of children under 5 years. Notably, in China, non-invasive pneumococcal diseases(NIPD), result in approximately 550,000 cases annually, leading to around 6,000 deaths. Meanwhile, invasive pneumococcal diseases (IPD) are more severe, with over 7,200 cases of pneumococcal meningitis reported each year. The average treatment cost per case of IPD is approximately CNY 64,000, and the case-fatality rate exceeds 10%. Behind these stark numbers lie the heavy burdens on countless families and an urgent public health challenge.

Facing this challenge, CanSino Biologics Inc. (Stock Code: 688185, 6185, "CanSinoBIO" or "the Company") has developed and launched its 13-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine, trade name "iPneucia®", optimized for China's local pneumococcal epidemiology, aiming to provide more precise and safer protection for Chinese children.

The main advantage of iPneucia® is its deep optimization based on China's local epidemiological characteristics. Streptococcus pneumoniae is categorized into different serotypes based on polysaccharide structure and biochemical traits. However, not all serotypes pose the same threat; their pathogenicity and disease burden vary. Research indicates that serotypes 19F, 19A, 7F, and 3 are the four most burdensome for Chinese children, accounting for over 60% of cases. These serotypes are also characterized by high resistance and high risk of sequelae. Given these risks, iPneucia® is specifically designed to target these four high-risk serotypes, and clinical data show that the geometric mean concentration (GMC) of antibodies against these four serotypes in iPneucia® is significantly higher than in the control group. This targeted protection strategy greatly enhances the precision of prevention, reducing disease risks at the source.

The breakthrough of iPneucia® lies not only in its enhanced targeting serotypes protection effect, but also in its carrier technology. It pioneers a dual-carrier conjugate process that adopts CRM197 and tetanus toxoid(TT) as carrier proteins. This approach effectively avoids immune interference caused by excessive use of a single carrier and reduces the risk of immune suppression when co-administered with other vaccines, enhancing immunogenicity. Moreover, iPneucia® also adopts a more advanced carrier protein conjugation process, ensuring consistent polysaccharide antigen content across all serotypes, significantly reducing competition between components.

Notably, the process of using CRM197 carrier as carrier protein in iPneucia® does not require formaldehyde for detoxification, which improves vaccine safety. This is also supported by data from Menhycia, another CRM197-based vaccine developed by CanSinoBIO. Post-marketing surveillance data on adverse events following immunization (AEFI) for recipients of the Menhycia show a apparently decline in the incidence of AEFI, fever, and local induration..

In summary, iPneucia® offers precise protection by targeting key serotypes and innovative protein carrier technology, resulting in enhanced effectiveness while minimizing the risk of adverse reaction. It also utilize a mature production process that excludes phenol, further improving its safety profile. CanSinoBIO presents a superior option for preventing pneumococcal diseases in Chinese children.

As a leader in innovative vaccines, CanSinoBIO always dedicated to scientific research and exploration in vaccine development. The company strives to create innovative, high-quality, and affordable vaccines. CanSinoBIO is committed to tackling global health challenges and improving the health and well-being of children around the world.

