123Invent Inventor Develops New Remote-Control Car & Flying Drone (HAD-633)
PITTSBURGH, June 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to enjoy a remote-control car and flying drone in one convenient product," said an inventor, from Fort Lauderdale, Fla., "so I invented the DRONE WHEELS. My 2-in-1 design expands and enhances the capabilities of the remote-controlled product."
The patent-pending invention provides a remote-control car that can easily convert into a flying drone device when needed. In doing so, it eliminates the need for two separate devices. As a result, it increases convenience. It also could help save costs when purchasing. Additionally, the invention features a versatile design that is easy to use.
The DRONE WHEELS invention is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit . Or contact Henerick Sedier at 754-281-1029 or email [email protected] .
