Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Celebrate Halloween Abroad Where It All Started, Get Spooktacular In Ireland


2025-06-20 02:01:27
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ALBANY, N.Y., June 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Halloween will be here before we know it, and Celtic Tours is announcing our latest Spooktacular tour to the Emerald Isle! Every year we bring guests to Ireland and Derry, Ireland specifically, to enjoy the largest Halloween celebration in the world! Travelers dress up, experience the thrills, and gather at the numerous celebrations to learn where Halloween first started. The tour runs from October 28, 2025, through November 3, 2025. During this time, passengers will experience the official Halloween Festival and parade in the walled city of Derry along with fireworks, a ghost tour, haunted site visits, a Derry Girls tour, Dublin sightseeing, and Donegal stops.

Act fast to book this frighteningly fun Ireland Halloween Tour today.

"This is an exciting and fun way for travelers to see multiple cities in Ireland, while also embracing the thrilling holiday where it all began!", stated Celtic Tours Owner, Noel Murphy. "It's a special tour we offer every year for a reason."

And if you don't have time to attend the tour this year, don't worry! Perhaps consider traveling with Celtic Tours for St. Patrick's Day festivities in 2026! Visit or call 800-833-4373 today.

About Celtic Tours

In business for over 50 years, Celtic Tours was founded in 1972 by owner Noel Murphy. As a leading European tour operator, we are pleased to offer many destinations to choose from, making Celtic Tours your one-stop for all your European travel needs. Celtic Tours operates escorted motorcoach tours of Ireland for 5,6,7,9, and 10 days in 2025. Tours operate weekly. Celtic also offers private, tailored itineraries for groups. Special departures operate for St. Patrick's Day and Halloween. In addition, Celtic Tours also offers chauffeur-driven tours, self-drive, and golf tours of Ireland and Europe. Trust Celtic Tours to plan your next guided tour, European self-drive experience, or chauffeur touring options.

Travel Agents: 800-833-4373, [email protected] , [email protected]

Celtic Tours
 1860 Western Avenue
 Albany, NY 12203
 1-800-833-4373
 [email protected]

SOURCE Celtic Tours

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

