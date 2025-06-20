L-Nutra Health Unveils Real-World Diabetes Remission Outcomes At ADA, Spotlighting Success Of Nutrition-Driven Lifestyle Medicine

Results highlight A1C improvements, reduced reliance on medications, and strong patient engagement through personalized, root-cause-based care

CHICAGO, June 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- L-Nutra Health, the medical division of nutrition technology leader L-Nutra, presented compelling real-world data today at the American Diabetes Association's 85th Scientific Sessions, reinforcing the success of lifestyle medicine in reversing the course of type 2 diabetes. The data reflects the outcomes of a comprehensive, clinically guided nutrition and lifestyle program that supports the management and potential reversal of metabolic disease and type 2 diabetes at their root-addressing insulin resistance, visceral fat, and cellular aging.

The outcomes, drawn from 125 individuals enrolled in L-Nutra Health's Diabetes Remission and Regression Program (DRRP), demonstrated improvements in glycemic control, reductions in diabetes medication use, and meaningful weight loss-without relying on pharmaceutical or lifestyle intensification.

"This is a powerful demonstration of what happens when you replace reactive care with proactive, personalized nutrition therapy," said Dr. Joseph Antoun, MD, CEO and Chairman of L-Nutra. "Instead of managing symptoms, we're helping patients resolve the underlying dysfunction driving their disease."

Key outcomes presented:



The mean age of the study volunteers was 61.7 years, with body mass index of 31.8, diabetes duration of 10.7 years and baseline HbA1c of 7.6%.

54% of participants reduced diabetes medications at 3 months; 68% at 6 months

HbA1c decreased by 0.5 % at 3 months and maintained at 6 months

Average weight loss of 4.0 kg at 3 months and 5.1 kg at 6 months Diabetes Treatment Satisfaction Score (DTSQ) improved from 26.9 at baseline to 30.4 at 6 months

The abstract was presented by Ashley Bizzell RD, LDN, CDCES, Director of Clinical Nutrition and Global Training at L-Nutra Health, who leads the clinical nutrition team delivering the intervention.

"These findings are truly encouraging-pairing the fasting-mimicking diet with personalized guidance and support from a dietitian presents a compelling approach to driving remission in type 2 diabetes," said Bizzell. "As a dietitian, it reinforces the critical role that nutrition-centered care can play in reversing chronic disease and restoring metabolic health."

"The Fasting Mimicking Diet (FMD) is a patented, nutrition-based therapeutic that delivers the cellular and metabolic benefits of fasting-without full food deprivation," said Dr. William Hsu, MD, Chief Medical Officer of L-Nutra and former VP at Harvard's Joslin Diabetes Center. "When integrated with physician oversight and registered dietitian support, it enables clinically significant metabolic improvements with less dependence on costly medications and minimal lifestyle disruption-an outcome rarely achieved in standard care."

An Innovative Model Based on Personalized, Root-Cause Care

The L-Nutra Health program integrates evidence-based nutrition protocols-including a patented, low-glycemic dietary intervention that mimics the effects of fasting-with bi-monthly Registered Dietitian coaching, medical oversight by a team of board-certified lifestyle medicine physicians, laboratory review, and medication reduction as appropriate. Patients receive individualized care plans that aim to drive disease remission and regression, optimize weight care, improve insulin sensitivity and biological age score -shifting the treatment paradigm from glucose control to true metabolic restoration.

Backed by over 25 years of research, including funding from the NIH and clinical partnerships with 34 global institutions, this model offers a cost-effective, sustainable, and scalable alternative to pharmaceutical-first diabetes care.

To learn more about L-Nutra Health's Diabetes Remission & Regression Program, visit l-nutrahealth .

About L-Nutra Health

L-Nutra Health is transforming how metabolic disease is treated-through lifestyle medicine-based therapeutic programs that address root causes, drive towards disease remission, and reduce medication reliance. Founded on the scientific discoveries of Dr. Valter Longo and backed by over $36 million in NIH funding, L-Nutra Health integrates nutri-technology , digital tools, and expert care to create structured, personalized programs for diabetes, obesity, insulin resistance, hypertension and more.

SOURCE L-Nutra Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED