The American Diabetes Association Demonstrates Its Commitment To Curbing The Obesity Epidemic With Obesity Standards Of Care

Symposium previews new content for Standards of Care in Overweight and Obesity, designed to improve patient care and outcomes

CHICAGO, June 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Recent developments for the new Standards of Care in Overweight and Obesity guidelines, the first clinical guidance of its kind, were presented during the Standards of Care in Overweight and Obesity 2025 Updates symposium at the 85th Scientific Sessions of the American Diabetes Association® (ADA) in Chicago.

The Obesity AssociationTM, a division of the ADA, recently announced the publication of Weight Stigma and Bias : Standards of Care in Overweight and Obesity-2025, along with the Introduction & Methodology section in BMJ Open Diabetes Research & Care. This comes at a time when about 110 million American adults are impacted by obesity. Further, up to (53%) of new cases of type 2 diabetes are attributed to obesity every year, demonstrating the need for comprehensive, evidence-based guidelines to inform care.

The symposium highlighted key insights on physician guidelines for weight stigma and bias, including training for health care professionals, creating inclusive clinical environments, person-centered communication, shared decision making, and evidence-based interventions. Additionally, researchers highlighted what is next for the clinical guidelines, including a potential section for pharmacologic treatment and a preview of what is going to be covered in that section.

The Standards of Care in Overweight and Obesity 2025 Updates symposium is one of many obesity-related symposia and abstracts at the 85th Scientific Sessions, spanning basic through clinical and implementation science. Additional studies highlighting groundbreaking developments obesity treatment and care to be presented at ADA's annual meeting include:



Once-Monthly MariTide for the Treatment of Obesity in People with or without Type 2 Diabetes-A 52-Week Phase 2 Study

ADJUnct Semaglutide Treatment in Type 1 Diabetes (ADJUST-T1D) Trial Outcomes

Can We Improve the Quality of Weight Loss by Augmenting Fat Mass Loss while Preserving Lean Mass? The BELIEVE Study of Bimagrumab + Semaglutide

PATHWEIGH Trial-Building the Highway for Weight Management in Primary Care

First Report of a Phase 3 RCT of Orforglipron, a Small Nonpeptide GLP-1RA, as Monotherapy in Drug-Naïve Type 2 Diabetes with Inadequate Glycemic Control-The ACHIEVE-1 Trial Efficacy and Safety of CagriSema 2.4mg/2.4mg in Adults with Overweight/Obesity-The REDEFINE 1 and REDEFINE 2 Clinical Trials

"The ADA's Standards of Care in Diabetes guideline is the gold standard for diabetes care and management," said Raveendhara Bannuru, MD, PhD, the ADA's vice president, medical affairs and lead author of the guidelines. "The new Standards of Care in Overweight and Obesity guidelines stand to yield significant impact and progress in patient care, and it's only just the beginning."

As part of the ADA's ongoing commitment to combating obesity, new clinical practice guidelines and initiatives are continually being developed to advance the quality of care.

Research presentation details:

Dr. Bannuru and other Professional Practice Committee members will present these findings at the symposium:



Standards of Care in Overweight and Obesity 2025 Updates Friday, June 20 from 12:45–1:45 p.m.

