Shareholder Alert: The Ademi Firm Investigates Whether Couchbase, Inc. Is Obtaining A Fair Price For Its Public Shareholders
MILWAUKEE, June 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ademi Firm is investigating Couchbase (Nasdaq: BASE ) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Haveli Investments.
Click here to learn how to join our investigation and obtain additional information or contact us at [email protected] or toll-free: 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.
In the tender offer transaction, shareholders of Couchbase will receive $24.50 per share in cash, in a transaction valued at approximately $1.5 billion. Couchbase insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.
The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing transactions for Couchbase by imposing a significant penalty if Couchbase accepts a competing bid. We are investigating the conduct of the Couchbase board of directors, and whether they are fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders.
We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
Contacts
Ademi & Fruchter LLP
Guri Ademi
Toll Free: (866) 264-3995
Fax: (414) 482-8001
SOURCE Ademi LLP
