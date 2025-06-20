Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Shareholder Alert: The Ademi Firm Investigates Whether Couchbase, Inc. Is Obtaining A Fair Price For Its Public Shareholders


2025-06-20 02:01:27
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

MILWAUKEE, June 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ademi Firm is investigating Couchbase (Nasdaq: BASE ) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Haveli Investments.

Click here to learn how to join our investigation and obtain additional information or contact us at [email protected] or toll-free: 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

In the tender offer transaction, shareholders of Couchbase will receive $24.50 per share in cash, in a transaction valued at approximately $1.5 billion. Couchbase insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing transactions for Couchbase by imposing a significant penalty if Couchbase accepts a competing bid. We are investigating the conduct of the Couchbase board of directors, and whether they are fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi & Fruchter LLP
Guri Ademi
Toll Free: (866) 264-3995
Fax: (414) 482-8001

SOURCE Ademi LLP

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN20062025003732001241ID1109701684

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search