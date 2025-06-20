Shareholder Alert: The Ademi Firm Investigates Whether Couchbase, Inc. Is Obtaining A Fair Price For Its Public Shareholders

MILWAUKEE, June 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ademi Firm is investigating Couchbase (Nasdaq: BASE ) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Haveli Investments.

In the tender offer transaction, shareholders of Couchbase will receive $24.50 per share in cash, in a transaction valued at approximately $1.5 billion. Couchbase insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing transactions for Couchbase by imposing a significant penalty if Couchbase accepts a competing bid. We are investigating the conduct of the Couchbase board of directors, and whether they are fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders.

