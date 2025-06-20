With The Potential For Extreme Heat, PSE&G Is Prepared And Urges Customers To Stay Safe And Energy Smart

Utility offers tips to stay cool and manage energy bills during high temperatures

NEWARK, N.J., June 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With temperatures expected to climb this weekend and into next week, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) forecasting above-average temperatures across the Mid-Atlantic this summeri, PSE&G is prepared and is encouraging customers to take steps now to stay safe, conserve energy and manage their bills.

Temperatures in the upper 90s and over 100 degrees are expected this weekend and into next week with the National Weather Service predicting the first significant heat wave of the seasonii. Additionally, the Northeast is likely to experience higher-than-normal heat through June and the rest of the summer-a trend that can increase the risk of heat-related illness, higher energy use and power outages.

"We're expecting another hot summer, which can put real stress on both people and the electric system," said John Latka, senior vice president, electric operations, PSE&G. "PSE&G works all year long to ensure our operations and transmission and distribution systems are prepared and our workforce is ready to deliver when extreme weather hits. We are responsible for delivering the power to our customers and we take this responsibility very seriously."

Each year, PSE&G invests to strengthen and modernize our system – from the large transmission lines that bring the power to the substations to the wires that lead down the street to your home and business.

PSE&G relies on and expects the regional grid operator, PJM , to ensure the flow of adequate electric supply to meet customer demand all year long and when extreme weather hits – like the upcoming heatwave. PJM's responsibility is especially critical in New Jersey where approximately 35% of our power comes from outside the state.

Before the temperature rises, we encourage our customers to know how to stay safe and comfortable, while also taking control of their energy bills.

Tips to Stay Safe in the Heat



Stay hydrated; avoid alcohol and caffeine

Avoid overexertion, especially between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Never leave children or pets in enclosed vehicles

Know the signs of heat exhaustion and act quickly Wear light, loose-fitting clothing and avoid dark colors

If a customer (or a member of the household) rely on electricity to operate life-sustaining medical equipment, they should notify PSE&G. To learn more visit pseg/life or call 1800-436-7734. Customers should also have a backup plan in case of an outage.

For more tips, visit RedCross .

"PSE&G has a number of programs that help families and businesses use less energy and stay cool as well as programs that facilitate access to payment assistance options and help customers manage their bills," said Dave Johnson, senior vice president, chief customer experience officer, PSE&G. "We're here to help and customers should reach out if they need assistance and even just to learn what else they can be doing to reduce or manage their energy bills."

Save Energy and Stay Comfortable

Did you know: The amount of electricity needed to cool your house to 75 degrees when it's 90 degrees outside is 125% higher than when it's 85 degrees outside. And, the amount of electricity needed to cool your house to 75 degrees when it's 95 outside is 300% higher than when it's 85 outside.

That's why hot weather often leads to increased energy use as we run our air conditioners more.

PSE&G customers are taking advantage of energy efficiency programs to manage and reduce their energy use. So far, customers haveiii:



Completed more than 80,000 home energy assessments

Received over 107,000 rebates for energy-efficient appliances Purchased over 320,000 smart thermostats and 95,000 advanced power strips through the PSE&G Marketplace

Top 5 ways to cut energy costs this summer:

Raise your thermostat when you're not homeUse ceiling fans to circulate air (counterclockwise in summer)Close blinds on sun-facing windowsRun appliances in early morning or late eveningReplace air filters monthly

For more tips, rebates and information about how you can sign up for an energy efficiency audit, visit pseg/energyefficiency or shop at href="" rel="nofollow" pse .

Stay Connected During Outages

PSE&G prepares for summer storms with additional crews to respond safely and quickly. Customers can prepare by keeping PSE&G's contact info handy to stay connected in extreme weather:



Text OUT to 4PSEG (47734)

Download the PSE&G mobile app

Visit: pseg/outagecenter

Call: 1-800-436-PSEG (7734) Follow: @PSEGdelivers on X and Facebook

If you need assistance managing your bill

PSE&G works directly with our customers, and with nonprofits and community organizations who work with utility customers, to inform them about energy assistance options. We provide information regarding affordability options that customers may qualify for based on certain criteria like income eligibility (i.e. the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program [LIHEAP], or SHARES for customers who may be experiencing a temporary financial crisis).

PSE&G also offers bill payment tools to help customers manage costs, including PSE&G's Equal Payment Plan and Deferred Payment Arrangements. PSE&G's Equal Payment Plan estimates annual energy costs, and divides bills into 12 equal monthly payments, which allows customers to levelize their monthly spend expectations. Deferred Payment Arrangements allow customers to pay a portion of past-due balances over an agreed-upon period.

Customers can find valuable energy assistance information at pseg/saveenergy .

About PSE&G Public Service Electric & Gas Co. is New Jersey's oldest and largest gas and electric delivery public utility, as well as one of the nation's largest utilities. PSE&G has won the ReliabilityOne® Award for superior electric system reliability in the Mid-Atlantic region for 23 consecutive years. For the third consecutive year, PSE&G is the recipient of the ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year award in the Energy Efficiency Program Delivery category. In addition, in 2024 J.D. Power named PSE&G number one in customer satisfaction with residential electric service and gas service in the east among large utilities. PSE&G is a subsidiary of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc., (PSEG) (NYSE:PEG ), a predominantly regulated infrastructure company focused on a clean energy future and has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for North America for 17 consecutive years ( ).

