LA Galaxy, Black Star, And Carson Parks And Recreation Unite To Empower Black Youth Through Juneteenth Soccer Clinics

MENAFN - 3BL) In a powerful celebration of Juneteenth, the LA Galaxy partnered with Black Star and Carson Parks and Recreation to host two dynamic youth soccer clinics in Carson, CA-underscoring the club's unwavering commitment to inclusion, and community empowerment.

Held on June 16 and 17, the free clinics welcomed more than 160 young athletes from across Southern California. These events not only honored the legacy of Juneteenth but also advanced the Galaxy's mission to uplift and unite communities through meaningful outreach and engagement.

The first clinic, on Monday, June 16, was presented in collaboration with Black Star, a national initiative focused on increasing access and visibility for Black soccer players. Led by LA Galaxy Youth Soccer coaches, the session offered participants a chance to sharpen their skills, build confidence, and connect with inspiring role models in the sport.

The celebration continued on Tuesday, June 17, at Galaxy Park, where the Galaxy teamed up with Carson Parks and Recreation for a second clinic. The event featured special appearances by musician Bam Marley, son of Ziggy Marley, and athletes from the United LA Girls Soccer Team, who joined Galaxy coaches in leading drills and engaging with the young players.

“Through our Juneteenth clinics, we're using the game of soccer to bring communities together, celebrate culture, and provide youth with access to positive, inclusive opportunities both on and off the field,” said Tamala Lewis, Sr. Director, Community Relations & Foundation, Dignity Health Sports Park.

These clinics are part of the LA Galaxy's broader efforts to support underserved communities and harness the transformative power of soccer to inspire connection, growth, and lasting change.

To learn more about the LA Galaxy Foundation and its community initiatives, please click here .