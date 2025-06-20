Iran Extends Airspace Closure Until Dawn Saturday
Tehran: Iran announced today that it will extend the closure of its airspace until dawn tomorrow, Saturday, due to the Israeli attack and to ensure the safety of passengers and flight security.
Iranian Tasnim news agency quoted spokesman for the Ministry of Roads and Urban Development, Majid Akhavan, as saying that the country's airspace will remain closed until 2 am tomorrow, Saturday, (June 21, 2025).
Akhavan added that this decision is based on international air traffic control notices (NOTAMs), stressing that the closure aims to maintain aviation security and the safety of passengers.
The spokesman also confirmed that the airspace restrictions will remain in effect until the situation in the country returns to normal, noting that an official announcement will be made regarding the resumption of flights once the emergency ends.
Since dawn on Friday, June 13, Iranian cities, including the capital, Tehran, have been subjected to a massive Israeli attack, which Iran has responded to with a missile and drone counterattack.
