Iran Foreign Minister Confirms Arak Reactor Bombing
Tehran: Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirmed that the Israeli occupation bombed the Arak heavy water reactor, noting that the facility is under comprehensive safeguards by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and was built according to the technical specifications agreed upon in the nuclear deal.
In a post on his account on platform X, quoted by Iran's Tasnim News Agency, the Iranian Foreign Minister called on the United Nations Security Council to uphold and implement its Resolution 487 during its meeting today. The resolution was unanimously adopted in response to Israel's 1981 attack on Iraq's nuclear facilities.
-
Iran extends airspace closure until dawn Saturday
He went on to say that the language of that resolution was unambiguous in declaring military attacks on nuclear facilities as an attack on the IAEA safeguards regime as a whole, and ultimately, an attack on the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).
He stressed that the resolution does not only apply to past incidents but also to future behavior, establishing a clear legal standard prohibiting the use or threat of force against safeguarded nuclear installations.
Araghchi added that if the Security Council fails to act today, it must explain to the international community why its legal principles are applied selectively in such a critical matter. He held both the Security Council and the Israeli occupation responsible for the potential collapse of the global nuclear non-proliferation regime.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Level2 Partners With Lightspeed To Deliver Intuitive, No-Code Systematic Trading Solutions For Active Traders
- Replace Raises $2.1M To Advance AI-Powered Site Selection For Energy And Data Projects
- Bitget Launches ZBCNUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Integration
- The 1St Web3.0 All-Community Annual Idol Popularity Audition & Ceremony Opens, With Super Junior-D&E, Sandara Park Etc. Set To Appear On August 2
- Bigwater Protocol Launches Blockchain-Based Platform For Global Climate Action
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
CommentsNo comment