Secretary Rubio's Call With Republic Of Cyprus Foreign Minister Kombos

2025-06-20 02:00:26

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Tammy Bruce:

Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Republic of Cyprus Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos today to discuss regional developments.  The Secretary thanked the Foreign Minister for a longstanding partnership and noted U.S. preparedness to counter threats to U.S. personnel and civilians in the Eastern Mediterranean and throughout the region.

