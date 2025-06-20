Secretary Rubio's Call With Republic Of Cyprus Foreign Minister Kombos

Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Republic of Cyprus Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos today to discuss regional developments. The Secretary thanked the Foreign Minister for a longstanding partnership and noted U.S. preparedness to counter threats to U.S. personnel and civilians in the Eastern Mediterranean and throughout the region.

