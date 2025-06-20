Secretary Rubio's Call With Republic Of Cyprus Foreign Minister Kombos
The below is attributable to Spokesperson Tammy Bruce:
Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Republic of Cyprus Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos today to discuss regional developments. The Secretary thanked the Foreign Minister for a longstanding partnership and noted U.S. preparedness to counter threats to U.S. personnel and civilians in the Eastern Mediterranean and throughout the region.
