Secretary Rubio's Meeting With Swedish Foreign Minister Stenergard

2025-06-20 02:00:25

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Tammy Bruce:

Secretary of State Marco Rubio met today with Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard. The two leaders discussed a variety of issues, including the upcoming NATO Summit in The Hague, the situation in the Middle East, the Russia-Ukraine war, and the importance of secure supply chains. The Secretary expressed appreciation for Sweden’s support for NATO Allies committing to spend five percent of GDP on defense and significant contributions to European and transatlantic security.

