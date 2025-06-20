Global Neck Pain Treatment Solutions Market Forecast 2025-2034: Growth Drivers, Market Share, Segments & Trends

Neck Pain Treatment Solutions Global Market Report 2025

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The neck pain treatment solutions market has experienced robust growth in recent years. The market size, which stood at $6.23 billion in 2024, is expected to grow to $6.62 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.2%. Various factors, such as an increased prevalence of neck pain disorders, a rising geriatric population, an expansion in remote work and screen time, a trend towards wearable health devices, and rising global healthcare expenditure, fuel this growth.

What Are The Future Projections For The Neck Pain Treatment Solutions Market?

In the coming years, the neck pain treatment solutions market is expected to witness strong growth. The market size is predicted to reach $8.40 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.1%. Growth drivers in the forecast period include rising demand for non-pharmacological treatments, increasing incidence of road accidents and trauma injuries, expanding insurance coverage for physical therapy and rehab, growing popularity of preventative healthcare, and a rise in obesity and lifestyle disorders. Key trends include the use of augmented reality AR for posture correction, 3D printed cervical supports and implants, mobile health apps for pain management, blockchain for patient data security, and digital twin technology.

What Are The Key Growth Drivers For The Neck Pain Treatment Solutions Market?

The surge in sedentary lifestyles is expected to spearhead market growth. Characterized by extended hours of sitting or lying down, sedentary lifestyles contribute to an array of health issues, including neck pain. The popularity of extended screen time and reduced physical activity has led to health issues such as poor posture and neck pain. Neck pain treatment solutions offer targeted therapies to relieve discomfort, promote movement, and improve posture. For instance, as per the Australian Bureau Of Statistics, around 23.9% of people aged 15+ met physical activity guidelines in December 2023, while 46.9% of employed adults aged 18–64 spent most of their workday sitting. Increased sedentary lifestyles significantly contribute to the growth of the neck pain treatment solutions market.

Which Companies Are Dominating The Neck Pain Treatment Solutions Market?

Key players within the neck pain treatment solutions market include GlaxoSmithKline GSK, Medtronic Public Limited Company Medtronic plc, Stryker Corporation, Globus Medical Inc., Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co. Inc., BenchMark Physical Therapy, Nevro Corporation, Hinge Health Inc., Malouf Companies, NeuroSpine Institute, DAVID Health Solutions Ltd., Camber Spine Technologies LLC, ChoiceSpine LP, Converge Medical Technology, Sooma Oy, NeoSpine LLC, Mediflow Inc., Achieve Physical Therapy LLC, NeckCare AB, and Coop Cooperative Coop.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Neck Pain Treatment Solutions Market?

Companies within the neck pain treatment solutions market are focusing on medical technology advancements to improve patient outcomes. For example, in June 2024, 4WEB Medical, a US-based orthopedic implant company, introduced the world's first integrated plating and interbody fusion device for cervical spine surgeries, the Cervical Spine Integrated Plating Solution CSTS-IPS. Led by advanced 3D-printing technology, this alternative to conventional separate plate and cage constructs simplifies spinal fusion procedures and enhances patient outcomes.

How Is The Neck Pain Treatment Solutions Market Segmented?

1 By Product Type: Pharmaceuticals, Medical Devices, Physical Therapy, Alternative Treatments

2 By Patient Age: Adults, Seniors

3 By Pain Severity: Acute Neck Pain, Chronic Neck Pain, Persistent Neck Pain, Intermittent Neck Pain

4 By Treatment Setting: In-Clinic Treatments, Home Care Solutions, Telehealth Services, Rehabilitation Centers, Hospital Visits

5 By Distribution Channel: Online Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies

How Is The Neck Pain Treatment Solutions Market Distributed Globally?

In 2024, North America held the largest share of the neck pain treatment solutions market. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. Other regions covered in the report are Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

