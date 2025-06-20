Alina Bonsell Blasts Mayoral Candidate Zohran Mamdani: 'We Don't Need Another Soviet Union In NYC'

I don't think we have to add the part about his plan is making people want to flee because it's in your quote and that would seem redundant.

Mamdani's platform includes a 2% income tax hike on individuals making over $1 million and a 4.5% increase in corporate taxes, aimed at funding a $10 billion progressive agenda that includes rent freezes, free public transportation, government-run grocery stores, and universal childcare. Critics have called these proposals financially unworkable and dangerous to the city's fragile post-pandemic recovery.

"You can't tax your way into utopia. The math doesn't work, and the people who are already keeping this city afloat will leave," said Bonsell. "Billionaires, business owners, and high-income earners are not going to sit around and watch their success punished-they'll relocate, and take their jobs, dollars, and philanthropy with them."

Bonsell emphasized that Mamdani's rise underscores the importance of electing pragmatic, economically literate leaders to City Council who can serve as a necessary check on extreme policy proposals. "New Yorkers are tired of empty promises and flashy campaigns," she said. "They want truth, accountability, and leadership that truly understands what's at stake. That's what I bring to this race-and what I'll bring to City Hall."

Mamdani has little real experience managing anything, never mind an entire city with a budget of over $112 billion dollars. The New York Post reported he missed at least 50% of the votes in The State Assembly this past year.

"He has not proven himself to be a success, so why would he be successful at revitalizing one of the world's epicenters?" asked Bonsell. "It's ironic that I'm more qualified than Mamdani to run for mayor, but unlike him, I understand the complexities of governing. That's why I'm starting with City Council where I'll bring over 15 years of experience leading business development within healthcare, launching my own company, and managing multi-million-dollar operations. Mamdani, on the other hand, had virtually no professional experience before getting elected to the State Assembly in 2021-and even in office, he's been better known for tweets than tangible results. New Yorkers deserve leadership grounded in reality, not ideological fantasy."

