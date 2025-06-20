Windows And Doors Market To Grow From $208.1B In 2022 To $356.7B By 2032 At 5.5% CAGR

Windows And Doors Market Research, 2032

Windows And Doors Market Research, 2032

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Market OverviewThe global windows and doors market , valued at $208.1 billion in 2022, is projected to reach $356.7 billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% from 2023 to 2032. Windows and doors are essential components of residential and non-residential buildings, serving both functional and aesthetic purposes. Doors, typically movable panels in doorways, regulate movement, while windows, consisting of single or multiple panels in wall openings, facilitate light, air exchange, and views. Beyond functionality, these elements significantly enhance a building's visual appeal.Download PDF Sample Copy@Market DynamicsDriversThe windows and doors market is propelled by a surge in residential and non-residential construction activities, driven by rising disposable incomes, particularly in emerging economies like India, China, Brazil, South Africa, and Vietnam. Higher disposable incomes fuel demand for new homes and renovations. For instance, U.S. Census Bureau data indicates that between 2019 and 2021, 59% of U.S. households renovated their homes, with an average expenditure of $1,800 on windows and doors, a notable increase from prior periods.Population growth and rapid urbanization further amplify demand for both commercial and residential buildings. The United Nations projects the global population to reach 8.5 billion by 2030, up from 8 billion in 2023, with significant growth expected in Asia and Africa. By 2050, the global urban population is expected to rise to 68% from 55% in 2018, with countries like India and China leading the charge. In India, the residential real estate sector grew by 11% year-on-year in Q4 2022, according to the Investment Information and Credit Rating Agency (ICRA). Affordable products like PVC and hollow core doors are seeing increased demand in rural areas, while urban markets favor aesthetically pleasing options, such as glass and solid wood doors. In developed nations like the U.S., Canada, Australia, and European countries, demand for commercial and institutional buildings is rising due to higher disposable incomes and job opportunities, necessitating visually appealing and secure windows and doors.RestraintsDespite growth, the market faces challenges. Fluctuating raw material costs hinder production, while a shortage of skilled labor in countries like the U.S., Canada, Australia, and Europe impacts the construction sector, indirectly affecting the windows and doors market. Additionally, the high initial cost of automatic doors poses a barrier to widespread adoption. However, predictive maintenance technologies, utilizing real-time data from sensors in automatic doors and windows, are helping address maintenance challenges, potentially mitigating some restraints.OpportunitiesTechnological advancements present significant opportunities. Manufacturers are increasingly developing automatic doors and windows with enhanced security features, such as anti-forced-entry technologies and unauthorized access detection. These innovations are expected to drive market growth by catering to security-conscious consumers and commercial entities.Enquire Before Buying@Market SegmentationThe windows and doors market is segmented by product type, material, application, end-user, and region.By Product TypeThe market is divided into doors and windows. In 2022, doors held the largest revenue share, driven by their essential role in security and access control. However, the windows segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period, fueled by demand for energy-efficient designs that maximize natural light and air circulation. Rising global household numbers further boost demand for both products.By MaterialIn 2022, metal dominated the market due to its strength, durability, and resistance to forced entry, making it ideal for both doors and window frames. The plastic segment, however, is projected to grow at a higher CAGR, attributed to its affordability, weather resistance, insect resistance, lightweight nature, and durability, particularly for PVC doors and windows.By ApplicationThe swinging segment led in market share in 2022, followed by sliding doors and windows, which are popular for their space-saving design, ideal for smaller spaces. The folding segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR, driven by demand for user-friendly, easy-to-operate doors in both residential and commercial settings.By End UserThe residential segment held the largest market share in 2022, driven by population growth and increased housing demand. The non-residential segment, however, is expected to grow at a significant CAGR, propelled by urbanization and rising disposable incomes, which fuel demand for commercial and institutional buildings.By RegionAsia-Pacific accounted for the highest market share in 2022 and is expected to maintain its lead through 2032, driven by rapid economic growth, population increases, and urbanization in countries like China, India, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The region is also projected to exhibit the highest CAGR, supported by job growth and increased homeownership and renovation activities. Other regions, including North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, UK, Spain, and others), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa), are also analyzed, with North America and Europe benefiting from strong commercial construction demand.Competitive LandscapeKey players in the windows and doors market include Marvin, YKK Corporation, Sanwa Holdings Corporation (Horton Automatics Inc.), Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (Atrium Corporation), MI Windows and Doors, LLC, Andersen Corporation, Pella Corporation, JELD-WEN Holding, Inc., LIXIL Corporation, and DCM Shriram Ltd. (Fenesta Building System). These companies employ strategies like acquisitions and product launches to stay competitive. For example, in March 2023, Marvin introduced the Elevate Bi-Fold door for exterior applications, boosting demand for folding doors. Similarly, in August 2020, Fenesta Building System launched aluminum windows and doors to meet diverse retail and institutional needs.Update On Demand@Key Benefits for StakeholdersThe report offers an in-depth analysis of current and emerging market trends from 2022 to 2032.Market estimations for key segments provide actionable insights.Competitive analysis tracks top players' strategies and market positioning.Regional analysis identifies prevailing opportunities across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Forecast analysis from 2023 to 2032 aids strategic planning.

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+ 1800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.