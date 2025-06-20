123Invent Inventor Develops New Accessory For Nail & Staple Guns (CTK-1559)
PITTSBURGH, June 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be an improved way to hold an extra supply of staples or nails when using a staple gun or nail gun," said an inventor, from Broken Arrow, Okla., "so I invented the QUICK RE-LOAD CASE FOR STAPLE OR NAIL GUN. My design saves time when reloading a staple or nail gun."
The invention provides a new accessory for use with a nail or staple gun. In doing so, it offers convenient access to nails or staples. It also enables the user to quickly reload the fasteners into the gun. As a result, it saves time and effort. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for professional laborers and do-it-yourself enthusiasts.
The QUICK RE-LOAD CASE FOR STAPLE OR NAIL GUN is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit Or contact Troy Taber at 918-829-0274 or email [email protected].
