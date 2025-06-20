Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

123Invent Inventor Develops New Accessory For Nail & Staple Guns (CTK-1559)


2025-06-20 01:16:15
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, June 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be an improved way to hold an extra supply of staples or nails when using a staple gun or nail gun," said an inventor, from Broken Arrow, Okla., "so I invented the QUICK RE-LOAD CASE FOR STAPLE OR NAIL GUN. My design saves time when reloading a staple or nail gun."

The invention provides a new accessory for use with a nail or staple gun. In doing so, it offers convenient access to nails or staples. It also enables the user to quickly reload the fasteners into the gun. As a result, it saves time and effort. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for professional laborers and do-it-yourself enthusiasts.

The QUICK RE-LOAD CASE FOR STAPLE OR NAIL GUN is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit Or contact Troy Taber at 918-829-0274 or email [email protected].

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN20062025003732001241ID1109701635

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search