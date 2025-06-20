Aesthetic Surgery Journal Impact Factor Jumps Significantly

ASJ Open Forum Earns Second Consecutive Score, Signaling Steady Growth

GARDEN GROVE, Calif., June 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Aesthetic Society is proud to announce a major milestone for its scholarly publications. Aesthetic Surgery Journal (ASJ) has elevated its impact factor from 3.1 to 3.9, a significant climb in the publishing world. Impact factor is indicative of the average number of citations received per published work in a journal over a two-year period. It reflects the importance of a journal in its field. Concurrently, ASJ Open Forum (ASJOF) has received its second consecutive Impact Factor, rising from 1.6 to 1.9, a remarkable change for such a young journal. The Aesthetic Surgery Journal now holds the highest impact factor in the specialty.

ASJ's new Impact Factor of 3.9 reaffirms its leadership in publishing innovative, peer-reviewed research and clinical content that advances the science and practice of aesthetic surgery around the world.

"This record score reflects the outstanding quality of our authors' work and the dedication of our editorial team including Editor Emeritus, Dr. Foad Nahai, whose vision it was to create the leading scholarly journal in aesthetic surgery," said Dr. Jeffrey M. Kenkel, Editor-in-Chief of Aesthetic Surgery Journal. "We are honored by this recognition as we continue to raise the standard for academic excellence in aesthetic surgery and create new and innovative ways to educate."

ASJ Open Forum, launched in January 2019 through Oxford University Press, is a fully open-access companion to the flagship Aesthetic Surgery Journal-designed to broaden the reach of high-quality research in aesthetic surgery. From its inaugural issue, ASJ Open Forum has published a diverse array of formats including Original Articles, Pilot Studies, Case Reports, expert Commentaries, and Video articles. Its success underscores The Aesthetic Society's commitment to innovation and educational access in the specialty. ASJ Open Forum received its first Impact Factor in 2024, continuing its upward trajectory with a 2025 score of 1.9.

"Achieving a second Impact Factor is a meaningful validation of our mission to broaden access to high-quality aesthetic research," said Dr. Al Aly, Editor-in-Chief of ASJ Open Forum. "We are proud to provide a trusted open access platform where innovation and education converge."

These achievements underscore the contributions of dedicated authors, reviewers, and editors across both journals, and reflect the growing global importance of aesthetic surgery scholarship. Both journals continue to evolve how they share knowledge, with recent initiatives including Supplements, Digital Editions, Language Translations and Thematic Issues. Interactive programming like ASJ Journal Club and GEMS webinars bring authors and plastic surgeons together in real-time to explore emerging trends, while visual abstracts and video content offer rich context and educational value alongside traditional articles.

ASJ and ASJ Open Forum share this news, grateful for the partnership they have with Oxford University Press (OUP), now in its 11th year. OUP is the world's largest university press with the widest global presence. "We have an incredible relationship and collaborative spirit with OUP's Executive Publisher, Terry Matarese, who understands and contributes to our vision for the journals," says Kenkel.

ASJ and ASJ Open Forum are both indexed in MEDLINE/PubMed and included in Clarivate's Journal Citation Reports.

About Aesthetic Society Journal

Aesthetic Society Journal is the official publication of The Aesthetic Society. It is published eight times per year and contains scholarly articles on new advances and procedures pertaining to cosmetic medicine and the plastic surgery industry. ASJ was indexed in MEDLINE/PubMed in 2008 and the Thomson Reuters Journal Citation Report (JCR; formerly ISI) in 2011. It is the official English-language journal of many major international societies of plastic, aesthetic, and reconstructive surgery representing South America, Central America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. It is also the official journal of The Rhinoplasty Society. The Journal also includes Continuing Medical Education articles and exams.

About ASJ Open Forum

ASJ Open Forum (ASJOF) is an international, peer-reviewed, and award-winning Open Access journal that publishes cutting-edge research and clinical advancements in aesthetic surgery. Known for its commitment to open scientific dialogue, ASJ Open Forum provides a wide array of article formats including original research, reviews, case studies, and video content that supports continued education and clinical development. With innovative video publications, ASJOF has created a rich visual repository, featuring clinical demonstrations, expert roundtables, and in-depth commentaries designed to advance learning for both seasoned professionals and new practitioners.

About The Aesthetic Society

The Aesthetic Society is recognized as the world's leading organization devoted entirely to aesthetic plastic surgery and cosmetic medicine of the face and body. The Aesthetic Society is comprised of more than 4,000 national and international members. Active Members are certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery (USA) or by the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada and have extensive training in the complete spectrum of surgical and non-surgical aesthetic procedures. International Active Members are certified by equivalent boards of their respective countries. All members worldwide adhere to a strict Code of Ethics and must meet stringent membership requirements. The Aesthetic Society is at the forefront of innovation in aesthetic plastic surgery and cosmetic medicine globally.

Media Contacts

[email protected]

(562) 799-2356

SOURCE The Aesthetic Society

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED