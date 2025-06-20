123Invent Inventor Develops Device To Elevate Meat While Cooking (CTK-1698)
PITTSBURGH, June 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an accessory for cooking pans or glass baking dishes that would elevate meat during the cooking process," said an inventor, from Mobile, Ala., "so I invented THE MEAT ELEVATOR. My design allows the grease to drain away from the meat."
The invention provides an effective way to elevate meat within a cooking pan. In doing so, it prevents food from being cooked and saturated in its own grease, blood, etc. It also can be used when storing meat to prevent thick grease buildup. The invention features a simple design that is easy to use with hamburger, chicken, fish, pork, and other food items, and it is ideal for households and commercial kitchens.
THE MEAT ELEVATOR is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit Or contact Kelly Franklin Ill at 251-487-5209 or email [email protected].
SOURCE InventHelpWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Level2 Partners With Lightspeed To Deliver Intuitive, No-Code Systematic Trading Solutions For Active Traders
- Replace Raises $2.1M To Advance AI-Powered Site Selection For Energy And Data Projects
- Bitget Launches ZBCNUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Integration
- The 1St Web3.0 All-Community Annual Idol Popularity Audition & Ceremony Opens, With Super Junior-D&E, Sandara Park Etc. Set To Appear On August 2
- Bigwater Protocol Launches Blockchain-Based Platform For Global Climate Action
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
CommentsNo comment