Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
123Invent Inventor Develops Device To Elevate Meat While Cooking (CTK-1698)


2025-06-20 01:16:15
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, June 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an accessory for cooking pans or glass baking dishes that would elevate meat during the cooking process," said an inventor, from Mobile, Ala., "so I invented THE MEAT ELEVATOR. My design allows the grease to drain away from the meat."

The invention provides an effective way to elevate meat within a cooking pan. In doing so, it prevents food from being cooked and saturated in its own grease, blood, etc. It also can be used when storing meat to prevent thick grease buildup. The invention features a simple design that is easy to use with hamburger, chicken, fish, pork, and other food items, and it is ideal for households and commercial kitchens.

THE MEAT ELEVATOR is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit Or contact Kelly Franklin Ill at 251-487-5209 or email [email protected].

SOURCE InventHelp

