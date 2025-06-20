Crumbl And Benson Boone Craft A Mystical, Magical Dessert

Crumbl

Crumbl

What Does Moonbeam Ice Cream Taste Like? Crumbl knows.

- Sawyer HemsleyLINDON, UT, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Crumbl is joining forces with the musical superstar that is quite literally backflipping his way into fame – Benson Boone! Inspired by the dreamy vibes from his hit Mystical Magical, Crumbl is releasing a cookie that's just as celestial and cosmic as his sound. Benson Boone's Moonbeam Ice Cream Cookie is coming to all Crumbl locations on Monday, June 23rd.Channelling the same mood and magic as its musical muse, this cookie is sweet, surreal, and a little otherworldly. It's a chilled chocolate cookie packed with cookies & cream pieces, crowned with vibrant moonbeam ice cream-inspired lemon, berry, and marshmallow toppings, and finished with a sweet white drizzle and a final sprinkle of cookies & cream.Crumbl Chief Brand Officer and Co-Founder Sawyer Hemsley shared that the singer was very hands-on in crafting this cookie.“Benson's creativity, passion, and musical energy made this one of the most fun collaborations we've ever done,” says Hemsley.“We took the way his song makes you feel and turned it into something you can taste.”Benson Boone's Moonbeam Ice Cream Cookie will be the star of Crumbl's weekly rotating menu from June 23-28. Catch the dreamy dessert before it vanishes into the stars!About Crumbl:Crumbl is a popular dessert franchise with a mission to bring friends and family together over the best desserts in the world. Crumbl was founded in 2017 in Logan, Utah, by Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley. In just seven years, Crumbl has grown from a humble cookie shop to the fastest-growing dessert chain in the US, with over 1,100 locations across all 50 states, Canada and Puerto Rico. The rotating menu offers new flavors every week, while regularly bringing back crowd favorites and unique original recipes, all served in Crumbl's iconic Pink Box. Don't miss the weekly menu drops posted every Sunday at 6 pm MST on Crumbl's social media accounts. Visit Crumbl online at crumbl, on social media (@crumbl), or at any of the store locations.For media inquiries, please contact:...

Crumbl

Crumbl

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.