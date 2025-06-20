Infra Pandit Awards To Honour Researchers Shaping India's Infra Landscape
Speaking to IANS, Chatterjee said the awards are aimed at highlighting the critical role of PhD scholars in driving innovation and thought leadership in India's infrastructure space.
“The Infra Pandit Awards are meant to honour academic minds whose work plays a significant role in shaping how infrastructure is understood and developed in the country,” he said.
The award, introduced by The Infravision Foundation, is specifically designed to recognise excellence in doctoral research completed over the last three years.
It is open to scholars from diverse disciplines such as engineering, technology, management, finance, public policy, economics and urban planning.
Two winners will be selected for the 2025 edition of the award. Each winner will receive a certificate highlighting the relevance and impact of their dissertation, as assessed by a jury, along with a cash prize.
The Infra Pandit Awards stand apart from other industry recognitions by focusing exclusively on academic excellence rather than project execution or corporate performance.
Chatterjee emphasised that while India is witnessing rapid infrastructure growth, there is little recognition of the researchers and scholars whose ideas often serve as the foundation for future development.
The term“Pandit” in the award's name reflects deep respect for knowledge and insight.
There is so much infrastructure development happening in our country, but we often overlook those who shape the thinking behind it -- the PhD scholars from our universities, according to the Foundation.
The aim of the Foundation is to acknowledge and celebrate these academic contributors, whose research introduces new ideas and solutions crucial to the progress of the infrastructure sector.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Level2 Partners With Lightspeed To Deliver Intuitive, No-Code Systematic Trading Solutions For Active Traders
- Replace Raises $2.1M To Advance AI-Powered Site Selection For Energy And Data Projects
- Bitget Launches ZBCNUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Integration
- The 1St Web3.0 All-Community Annual Idol Popularity Audition & Ceremony Opens, With Super Junior-D&E, Sandara Park Etc. Set To Appear On August 2
- Bigwater Protocol Launches Blockchain-Based Platform For Global Climate Action
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
CommentsNo comment