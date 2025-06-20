Boulle Gears Up For Sahlen's Six Hours Of The Glen

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Boulle completes the lineup, of Ben Hanley and Juan Manuel Correa, who just placed 3at the Detroit Grand Prix in the Indy Car Feeder Series- IndyNXT Championship. The team gets behind the wheel of the #2 Oreca 07 LMP2 car. The race takes place this Sunday, June 22nd, with the green flag set to wave at 11:10 AM CST, and the checkered flying the same day 6-hours later at 5:10 PM CST. The circuit features corners where the car can exceed more than 4G lateral in cornering.

This marks Boulle's back-to-back stint. He successfully completed the 2025 Le Mans 24 Hours and rose through the field following a steady qualifying to finish 5th in the ultra-competitive LMP2 category in the 93rd edition of the storied race, which began 102 years ago. This marked Boulle's third time competing at the world's most iconic motorsport event.

This will be Boulle's third time at the legendary racing circuit which has a history dating back all the way back to 1948. Boulle finished on the podium at this circuit last year.

The first Watkins Glen Grand Prix was held in 1948 on a 6.6-mile course around Watkins Glen State Park and the village of Watkins Glen. The racing circuit has played host to events ranging from round of the Formula One World Championship to an event part of the World SportsCar Championship.

This weekend's Sahlen's 6 Hours of the Glen will take place on Sunday morning from 11:10 AM CST to 5:10 PM CST and can be viewed on NBC from 11:00 AM CST to 2:00 PM. Peacock, Youtube and IMSA will be streamed live from 11:00 AM CST to 5:30 PM CST.

About de Boulle Motorsports / de Boulle Diamond & Jewelry

de Boulle Motorsports is a living and moving illustration of the passion for excellence that de Boulle Diamond & Jewelry has for both jewelry and timepieces. With Nick Boulle at the helm, the team has competed in races across the United States and Europe, specializing in endurance racing at speeds of 200 miles per hour. In 2017, de Boulle won the Rolex 24 at Daytona. de Boulle Diamond & Jewelry was established in 1983 by Denis and Karen Boulle. Over the years, they have assembled an unrivaled collection of diamonds, fine jewelry and timepieces unsurpassed in their elegance and depth in selection. de Boulle has served thousands of discerning customers and built a reputation as one of the pre-eminent independently owned jewelers in the United States with locations in Dallas and Houston. For more information, visit deBoulle.

SOURCE deBoulle Diamond and Jewelry