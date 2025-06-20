Kickin' With The Rickens Hits The St. Louis Airwaves

Ricken Financial's Heartfelt Retirement Podcast Expands to Local Radio

ST. LOUIS, Mo., June 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Retirement planning just got a whole lot more personal-and a lot more local. Ricken Financial is proud to announce that its popular podcast, "Kickin' with the Rickens: Redefining Retirement," is now airing on 97.1 FM Talk St. Louis – KFTK Sundays at 1:00 PM Central.

Hosted by father-daughter duo Gerry Ricken and Heidi Ricken Provost , "Kickin' with the Rickens" brings a fresh, heartfelt approach to retirement planning. Each episode blends practical financial guidance with real-life stories, laughter, and the kind of honest conversation you'd expect around the family dinner table.

"We created this show to help people feel seen, heard, and supported as they prepare for retirement," said Heidi Ricken Provost , President of Ricken Financial. "It's not just about numbers-it's about what feeds your soul."

Listeners can expect weekly episodes that explore everything from tax-smart income strategies to navigating life's transitions with purpose. The show also highlights inspiring stories from clients who've found new meaning in retirement-whether that's volunteering at a local school, mentoring others, or finally picking up pickleball.

"Retirement shouldn't feel like a spreadsheet," added Gerry Ricken , Founder and CEO. "It should feel like a new beginning. We're here to help people step into that next chapter with clarity and confidence."

With deep roots in the St. Louis community and a legacy of service that spans generations, Ricken Financial is known for its warm, relationship-first approach. The firm's signature process, The Purpose ApproachTM , helps clients align their finances with their values and build a retirement that's not just secure-but fulfilling.

Tune in to "Kickin' with the Rickens: Redefining Retirement" on 97.1 FM Talk St. Louis – KFTK Sundays at 1:00 PM Central, on the Audacy app, or listen anytime at . Because retirement should be more than a finish line-it should be a life of purpose that feeds your soul.

Contact:

Ricken Financial

425 N. New Ballas Road

Suite 111

Saint Louis, MO 63141

(314) 442-6476

[email protected]

SOURCE Ricken Financial

