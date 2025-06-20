MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOCA RATON, Fla., June 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Undergraduate students with aspirations in finance have a new opportunity to shine: theis now accepting applications. Founded by respected financial strategist Craig Izenstark, this scholarship aims to recognize and support emerging talent poised to lead in a rapidly evolving financial world.

With over 30 years of leadership in financial markets, investment strategy, and trading innovation, , Craig Izenstark has consistently remained ahead of the curve. Currently serving as Operating Partner at Valyrian Financial , he continues to advocate for strategic foresight, ethical practices, and mentorship-principles at the heart of this scholarship initiative.

“The future of finance depends on smart, ethical, and forward-thinking individuals,” said Izenstark.“This scholarship is my way of giving back to the industry by helping young leaders pursue meaningful careers and push the boundaries of what's possible.”

Inspiring the Future of Finance

The scholarship is tailored for students who not only excel academically but also demonstrate creative thinking, integrity, and a strong commitment to finance. Whether interested in market analytics, investment portfolios, or economic policy, candidates should be driven by a desire to create real-world impact through innovative financial strategies.

By nurturing rising talent, the scholarship seeks to strengthen the next generation of professionals who will shape the direction of financial services and global markets.

Who Can Apply

The Craig Izenstark Scholarship is open to undergraduate students enrolled at recognized colleges or universities across the United States. Eligible applicants must:



Show a defined interest in a finance-focused career, such as investment banking, asset management, or market research.

Complete an original essay highlighting their vision and passion for finance.

Provide current academic records demonstrating strong scholastic performance. Reflect a clear understanding of fundamental financial concepts and economic trends.

Award and Application Timeline

One student will be selected to receive a $1,000 award to assist with academic expenses. Beyond financial aid, the scholarship offers a badge of distinction from a trusted industry figure committed to empowering young professionals.

Applications can be submitted online via:



Direct Application Page

Application Deadline: December 15, 2025

Recipient Announcement: January 15, 2026

About Craig Izenstark

Throughout his distinguished career, Craig Izenstark has helped navigate the financial sector through periods of transformation and growth. His deep understanding of financial markets, combined with a passion for emerging technologies, has cemented his role as a mentor and leader in the industry. The scholarship initiative reflects his ongoing dedication to guiding the next generation of finance professionals toward success.

Closing Statement

The Craig Izenstark Scholarship for Finance Students offers more than financial support-it provides encouragement, mentorship, and recognition to those ready to take the finance world by storm. Students who embody excellence, creativity, and a hunger for learning are urged to apply and take their first step toward shaping the future of the industry.

