Canadian Large Cap Leaders Split Corp. Declares Distribution
|Share Class
|Ticker
| Amount Per Share
|Class A
|NPS
|0.12500
|Preferred
|0.1875
The Company offers a distribution reinvestment plan (“DRIP”) for Class A shareholders which provides the ability to automatically reinvest distributions, commission free, and realize the benefits of compound growth. Class A shareholders can enroll in the DRIP program by contacting their investment advisor.
About Ninepoint Partners
Ninepoint Partners LP is the Manager, Portfolio Manager and Promoter of the Company and provides all administrative services required by the Company.
Based in Toronto, Ninepoint Partners LP is one of Canada's leading alternative investment management firms overseeing approximately $7 billion in assets under management and institutional contracts. Committed to helping investors explore innovative investment solutions that have the potential to enhance returns and manage portfolio risk, Ninepoint offers a diverse set of alternative strategies spanning Equities, Fixed Income, Alternative Income, Real Assets, F/X and Digital Assets.
For more information on Ninepoint Partners LP, please visit or please contact us at 416.362.7172 or 1.888.362.7172 or ....
Sales Inquiries:
Ninepoint Partners LP
Neil Ross
416-945-6227
...
Legal Disclaimer:
