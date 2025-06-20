2025 Online Firearm Sales Continue To Grow At Guns

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Despite flat figures from the ATF's NICS database for April and May, Guns continues to outperform the broader market. This contrasts with recent earnings reports from some publicly traded firearm companies, such as GunBroker, which may not accurately reflect the industry's overall momentum. The gun industry is still thriving, and e-commerce innovators, like Guns, are leading the way forward.

Guns is shaping the future of firearm retail with a partner-first philosophy and a deep understanding of consumers.

After decades of limited innovation, the firearms retail industry is undergoing one of its most profound transformations. Leading this change is Guns, founded in 2011. Its e-commerce platform launched in 2018 and is now the third-largest online firearms retailer in the nation.

Guns's platform is not just a marketplace - it's a support system for gun shops across America. By partnering with local firearm retailers rather than competing against them, Guns has built a decentralized, scalable retail network that strengthens local economies while reaching customers nationwide. This partnership model has helped Guns stand out from other online sellers and big-box retailers by providing a significant online presence to thousands of firearm retailers that they otherwise wouldn't have without major upfront investment.

In addition, top firearm brands rely on Guns's unique model to expand their market reach and help dealers sell more guns. Partnerships have doubled in the last year as brands recognize the platform's ability to drive both e-commerce and in-store sales through its expansive local dealer network.

The shopping experience for customers on Guns helps dealers and manufacturers weather times of limited growth. As consumers have become increasingly intentional with their spending, they seek a marketplace that enables them to research products, choose from a vast array of options, and have direct access to customer support throughout their shopping experience. Selling well over $100 million in firearms annually while consistently showing growth every year, Guns is a bright spot in the industry and a view into the future of selling

Guns's approach is tailored towards an evolving customer base. The modern firearm buyer is younger, more diverse, and more digitally savvy than ever before. Companies that understand the needs of these segments while still serving traditional customer groups will emerge on top. Guns's content-rich site - with educational resources, transparent pricing, and mobile-optimized tools - meets the needs of this new wave of customers who are looking to make informed, confident purchases.

As legacy players navigate shifting market dynamics, innovators like Guns are setting the pace. With continued growth, a partner-first philosophy, and a deep understanding of the changing customer landscape, Guns is shaping the future of firearm retail.

About Guns:

Guns is the ultimate destination for gun owners, revolutionizing the online firearms retail experience since 2011. With a growing network of over 2,000 local brick-and-mortar dealers, explore an extensive collection of over 300,000 new and Certified Used firearms and a vast selection of suppressors, ammo, gear, and more.

