123Invent Inventor Develops Stable Leg Platform For Use With Wheelchairs (CSK-1033)

PITTSBURGH, June 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "After my son's operation, he needed a better way to rest his leg when using the wheelchair," said an inventor, from Browns Summit, N.C., "so I invented THE HUNTER HOLDER. My design allows you to safely secure your injured leg without the risk of the leg falling or making contact with walls, doors, or other objects."

The invention provides an effective way to rest the leg when using a wheelchair. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to using the small pads that are attached to the wheelchair. As a result, it prevents the leg from falling off the pad or making contact with walls and doors. It also increases comfort and safety. The invention features an adjustable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for individuals with various types of leg injuries, after surgery, etc.

THE HUNTER HOLDER is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit Or contact Ethan Egereon at 336-809-1341 or email [email protected].

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED