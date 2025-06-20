Thompson Builders To Begin $6.6M Terra Linda High School Modernization Summer Construction Project

Terra Linda High School - Photo: San Rafael City Schools

SAN RAFAEL, CA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Thompson Builders Corporation (TBC) is proud to announce its latest partnership with San Rafael City Schools in delivering essential modernization upgrades at Terra Linda High School (TLHS) during the summer of 2025. With construction scheduled from June 13 to August 16, the project is a fast-track, high-impact effort-commonly known as a“Summer Slam”-designed to complete critical facility improvements while students are off campus.This $6.6 million project will involve the demolition and replacement of the existing roof over the school's main classroom building, providing a long-term solution to aging infrastructure and improving energy efficiency and durability. Additionally, TBC will upgrade several restrooms and construct new restroom facilities within the main building to enhance accessibility, sanitation, and the overall student experience.These improvements are part of the Measure B bond program, which aims to provide safe and modern learning environments throughout the district. Thompson Builders is coordinating closely with the district to ensure work is completed on time and in alignment with all safety and noise mitigation protocols outlined in the Notice to Neighbors issued in April 2025.Construction activities will occur weekdays from 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM, with occasional Saturday work if needed. TBC remains dedicated to minimizing neighborhood disruption while delivering lasting improvements to this community cornerstone.For updates, visit .

