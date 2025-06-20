Poppy Husk Valued At Rs 1.5 Crore Seized In Rajasthan

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, June 20 (IANS) In a major success against drug trafficking, the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of the Rajasthan Police on Friday seized a massive consignment of poppy husk valued at approximately Rs 1.5 crore.

Acting on a tip-off, Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF), in coordination with Chaksu police, intercepted a container truck on the highway and recovered nearly 1,000 kg of poppy husk.

The operation was carried out under the direct supervision of ADG (Crime) Dinesh MN, with the team led by Inspector Ram Singh Nathawat.

The crucial intelligence input was provided by Head Constables Mahesh Somra and Mahavir Singh Shekhawat, who played a key role in setting up the blockade.

Following precise information that a truck container carrying a large quantity of illegal poppy husk was en route to Jaipur, a strategic checkpoint was set up on the Chaksu highway.

The suspected vehicle was successfully stopped during the operation. Upon inspection, the container was found to be loaded with approximately 1,000 kg of poppy husk. The seized narcotics have a market value of around Rs 1.5 crore, making it one of the largest recent hauls in the region.

Sources indicate that further investigation is underway and additional disclosures are expected soon. Authorities suggest that the operation sends a strong message to drug traffickers that Rajasthan is taking an uncompromising stance on narcotics.

ADG Dinesh MN stated:“This successful operation highlights our ongoing commitment to cracking down on organised crime and drug smuggling. There will be no leniency for those involved in the drug trade.”

Last month, on May 28, the Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN), Jaipur Cell, have seized 150 grams of illegal MD (Mephadrone) and arrested one person near Station Road, Jaipur Railway Station.

Based on specific intelligence regarding the smuggling of illegal MD for distribution in the area, a dedicated team from CBN Jaipur was dispatched on May 27, 2025.

The team intercepted the suspect on Station Road near Jaipur Railway Station. Upon conducting a thorough search of his belongings and personal effects, officers discovered 150 grams of Mephadrone (MD) concealed in two polythene packets hidden beneath the insoles of his sports shoes.

After completing all necessary legal procedures, the seized substance was taken into custody under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, and the individual was arrested.