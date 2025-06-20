Indian Navy Personnel To Perform Yoga On Warships At Sea
"The 11th International Yoga Day (IYD) will be celebrated imbibing the theme 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health' on the morning of June 21 onboard warships at sea and in harbour including ships in foreign waters/ ports, as well as in naval stations across the country," said a Navy spokesperson.
Recognising the power of Yoga in promoting physical and mental well-being, daily Yoga sessions are being conducted from June 21 in a run-up to International Yoga Day.
As part of IYD celebrations, Common Yoga Protocol sessions are being conducted at various locations -- onboard ships in harbour and at sea, beaches, parade grounds, aircraft hangars, parks, etc.
Naval personnel, along with families, defence civilians and foreign trainees, have been encouraged to proactively participate in IYD activities.
Notably, the Naval community is participating in 'Yoga Maha Kumbh' activities and utilising the Namaste Yoga app and virtual Yoga sessions by the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga.
To celebrate the International Day of Yoga, Yoga-related quizzes, poster making, drawing competitions and lectures by Yoga experts for adopting Yoga as a way of life are being organised to inculcate Yoga as a life-changing enabler.
Similarly, as Indian Naval Ship (INS) Teg arrived at Port Louis, Mauritius on June 19 as part of her Operational Deployment to the South West Indian Ocean Region, on June 21, a joint Yoga session will be held onboard INS Teg, uniting personnel from the Indian Navy, the Mauritius National Coast Guard (NCG), and members of the Indian diaspora in a gesture of harmony and holistic well-being.
