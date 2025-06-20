Air Methods Partners With Mauna Loa Helicopters To Introduce Pilots To Air Medical Careers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Grass is Greener initiative provides real-world training, opens doors for next generation of pilots

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO, June 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Air Methods, the nation's leading air medical service provider, has partnered with Mauna Loa Helicopters to offer aspiring pilots a closer look at career opportunities in the helicopter emergency medical services (HEMS) industry. This partnership is part of Air Methods' new Grass is Greener initiative, which introduces newer pilots-and those currently flying in the tourism sector-to the unique mission and career potential of the air medical industry.

The partnership launched last month with two Mauna Loa pilots participating in Air Methods' multi-day pilot training in Denver. The training featured classroom instruction, simulator sessions, and hands-on aircraft experience. Pilots also received education in key areas such as aeronautical decision-making, IFR and GPS navigation, and aircraft and equipment security.

“Our goal is to help bridge the gap between early-stage flight training and the highly specialized world of air medical services,” said Rob Hamilton, CEO of Air Methods.“By partnering with respected flight schools like Mauna Loa Helicopters, we're opening doors for talented pilots to explore careers that combine aviation excellence with lifesaving impact.”

Mauna Loa Helicopters, which currently has 32 flight instructors across its various campuses, plans to send a group of instructors to Air Methods' training program on a quarterly basis. This experience will provide pilots with real-world exposure to a national air medical provider, insights into industry standards and expectations, and valuable networking opportunities with experienced air medical professionals. For many instructors, it also represents a significant step forward in building a long-term career in professional aviation.

“Air Methods offers the kind of professional environment and mission-driven work that aligns with what many of our instructors aspire to,” said Benjamin Fouts, owner of Mauna Loa Helicopters, adding how he sees this partnership as a strategic move to better prepare his instructors for careers beyond flight training.“We're excited to offer them access to this level of training, mentorship, and potential career pathways.”

As the Grass is Greener initiative continues to grow, Air Methods remains committed to cultivating the next generation of air medical pilots by building strong relationships with flight schools across the country.

About Mauna Loa Helicopters

Mauna Loa Helicopters is a leading provider of helicopter and fixed-wing flight training, air tours, and utility services across the Hawaiian Islands. With bases throughout the islands and headquarters at Kona International Airport, the company delivers high-quality, FAA-approved training programs under Parts 141 and 61. We are proud to be an ACCSC-accredited institution and one of only two federally funded flight schools in the nation. Mauna Loa is also the only flight school in Hawaii approved by the Department of Education (DOE), setting us apart as a premier training provider in the region. In addition to training, Mauna Loa offers unforgettable aerial experiences for visitors and provides critical utility services, including external load operations, aerial survey, and agricultural support. The company operates a fleet of Robinson helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft. With a strong focus on safety, community engagement, and career development, Mauna Loa Helicopters continues to shape the future of aviation in Hawaii and beyond.

About Air Methods

Air Methods is the leading air medical service, delivering lifesaving care to more than 100,000 people every year. With 45 years of experience, Air Methods is the preferred partner for hospitals and one of the largest community-based providers of air medical services. Air Methods Ascend is the company's clinical education program, allowing critical care nurses and paramedics best-in-class training opportunities using high-fidelity mannequins, virtual reality, and cadaver labs.

