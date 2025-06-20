123Invent Inventor Develops New Walk Gait Assist System (CLM-727)
PITTSBURGH, June 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have MS and cannot lift my left leg to walk," said an inventor, from Columbus, Ohio, "so I created a belt and strap system to assist with lifting my leg. My design allows me to lift and move my left forward for added mobility and freedom without assistance."
The WALK AGAIN - WALK GAIT ASSIST DEVICE provides an effective way to lift and move the leg forward. In doing so, it increases mobility and independence. It also reduces the need for assistance. The invention features a lightweight and comfortable design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for individuals with limited leg mobility, injuries, disabilities, etc. Additionally, it can be concealed under clothing.
The WALK AGAIN - WALK GAIT ASSIST DEVICE is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit . Or contact Ronald Tipton at 901-831-1341 or 216-545-1291, or email [email protected] .
