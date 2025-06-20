Pure Michigan Debuts Summer Fragrance, FRESH, Inspired By The Destination's Freshwater Coastline, Wineries, Lavender Fields, And Laughter
"At the Aroma Labs, we see daily the power of scent to connect to memories, evoke specific emotions, or even unlock a sense of identity," said Tanya Thompson , owner and founder of The Aroma Labs . "As a Michigan small business owner, working with an iconic brand like Pure Michigan to capture the essence of each season and cherished vacation experiences has been incredibly rewarding."
First created in a limited distribution, FRESH is now available to the public as a spray for linen, room, and body via The Aroma Labs, with additional formats and fragrances to come. Readers of Food & Wine, Magnolia Journal, Midwest Living, Travel & Leisure, and Real Simple magazines received a "scratch and sniff" preview of FRESH in a first-of-its-kind scent card distribution this May/June.
"Most adults have familiarity with perfume or cologne fragrance inserts in magazines; our intent with creating a destination fragrance insert was to more fully express the Pure Michigan destinations featured on the pages and make it multisensory," added Wolgamott. "Readers will soon have the chance to experience our next seasonal fragrance, HARVEST for fall, in a similar fashion."
Future fragrance releases will include:
-
HARVEST: An autumn mix that can transport to a crisp fall day set off by radiant reds and yellows, while sun reflects warmly on faces and fallen leaves crunch underfoot.
FIRST SNOW: A wintery blend that conveys the warmth of winter, fresh snowfall, fireside gatherings and the quiet joy of a glistening Michigan wonderland.
AWAKENING: A springtime fusion that will brighten senses like local blooms of tulips, lilacs, and fruit blossoms wafting across springtime fields.
FRESH can be purchased at thearomalabs/pure-michigan or at store locations in Detroit, Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, and Chicago in a 4 oz. spray format. Get inspired for your next Pure Michigan vacation at michigan .
About Michigan Economic Development Corporation
The Michigan Economic Development Corporation is the state's marketing arm and lead advocate for business and community development with the focus on growing Michigan's economy. For more information on the MEDC and our initiatives, visit . For Pure Michigan® tourism information, your trip begins at . Follow along or join the conversation on: Facebook , Instagram , Pinterest , Threads, TikTok , X and YouTube .
Media Contact:
Sierra Powers
FINN Partners on behalf of Pure Michigan
[email protected]
SOURCE Pure Michigan
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Level2 Partners With Lightspeed To Deliver Intuitive, No-Code Systematic Trading Solutions For Active Traders
- Replace Raises $2.1M To Advance AI-Powered Site Selection For Energy And Data Projects
- Bitget Launches ZBCNUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Integration
- The 1St Web3.0 All-Community Annual Idol Popularity Audition & Ceremony Opens, With Super Junior-D&E, Sandara Park Etc. Set To Appear On August 2
- Bigwater Protocol Launches Blockchain-Based Platform For Global Climate Action
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
CommentsNo comment