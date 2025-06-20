Pure Michigan Debuts Summer Fragrance, FRESH, Inspired By The Destination's Freshwater Coastline, Wineries, Lavender Fields, And Laughter

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Our sense of smell has a unique ability to transport us in time and space," said"These fragrances were designed to enable people to revisit a favorite vacation memory, anticipate an upcoming season, or experience a moment of the relaxation they feel in Michigan"

"At the Aroma Labs, we see daily the power of scent to connect to memories, evoke specific emotions, or even unlock a sense of identity," said Tanya Thompson , owner and founder of The Aroma Labs . "As a Michigan small business owner, working with an iconic brand like Pure Michigan to capture the essence of each season and cherished vacation experiences has been incredibly rewarding."

First created in a limited distribution, FRESH is now available to the public as a spray for linen, room, and body via The Aroma Labs, with additional formats and fragrances to come. Readers of Food & Wine, Magnolia Journal, Midwest Living, Travel & Leisure, and Real Simple magazines received a "scratch and sniff" preview of FRESH in a first-of-its-kind scent card distribution this May/June.

"Most adults have familiarity with perfume or cologne fragrance inserts in magazines; our intent with creating a destination fragrance insert was to more fully express the Pure Michigan destinations featured on the pages and make it multisensory," added Wolgamott. "Readers will soon have the chance to experience our next seasonal fragrance, HARVEST for fall, in a similar fashion."

Future fragrance releases will include:



HARVEST: An autumn mix that can transport to a crisp fall day set off by radiant reds and yellows, while sun reflects warmly on faces and fallen leaves crunch underfoot.

FIRST SNOW: A wintery blend that conveys the warmth of winter, fresh snowfall, fireside gatherings and the quiet joy of a glistening Michigan wonderland. AWAKENING: A springtime fusion that will brighten senses like local blooms of tulips, lilacs, and fruit blossoms wafting across springtime fields.

FRESH can be purchased at thearomalabs/pure-michigan or at store locations in Detroit, Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, and Chicago in a 4 oz. spray format. Get inspired for your next Pure Michigan vacation at michigan .

