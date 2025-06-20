Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
123Invent Inventor Develops New Therapeutic Treatment For Horses With Laminitis (CNH-6021)


2025-06-20 12:16:19
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, June 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to combine two therapies into one convenient product when treating horses with laminitis," said an inventor, from Cincinnati, Ohio, "so I invented the THERAPEUTIC BOOT. My design provides immediate pain relief, and it would keep the horse's foot in the correct position."

The invention would combine two very important therapeutic treatments within one boot designed for use by horses with laminitis. In doing so, it ensures the horse's foot is in the correct position to relieve pressure. It also provides cold compression therapy to reduce pain, swelling, and the severity of laminitis. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for horse owners, breeders, veterinarians and farriers.

The THERAPEUTIC BOOT is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit Or contact Jo Anne Schultz at 513-266-6270 or email [email protected].

SOURCE InventHelp

