Kvika Banki Hf.: Assessment Of The Impact Of The Potential Implementation Of CRR III
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Kvika banki has prepared for the upcoming implementation of Regulation (EU) No. 2024/1623 of the European Parliament and of the Council (CRR III). Based on the assumptions currently available, Kvika banki estimates that the implementation will lead to around 14% reduction in the bank's risk-weighted exposure amount, based on data as of May 31st, 2025.
This reduction is mainly due to changes in the risk weights of property-backed loans and calculations related to capital requirements for operational risk.
For further information, please contact Kvika banki's Investor Relations at ... or by phone at +354 540 3200.
