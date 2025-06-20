Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Senvest Capital Inc. Announces Voting Results From Its 2025 Annual Meeting Of Shareholders


2025-06-20 12:16:15
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONTREAL, June 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senvest Capital Inc. (the“Corporation”) (TSX: SEC) is pleased to announce the voting results from its annual meeting of shareholders held on June 20, 2025 (the“Meeting”).

Election of Directors

The following six director nominees, proposed by management, were elected at the Meeting:

Name of Nominee
Votes For
Percent
Votes Against
Percent
Victor Mashaal 1,438,146 99.98 % 246 0.02 %
David E. Basner 1,438,266 99.99 % 126 0.01 %
Eileen Bermingham 1,438,266 99.99 % 126 0.01 %
Frank Daniel 1,438,146 99.98 % 246 0.02 %
Jeffrey Jonas 1,438,366 99.99 % 26 0.01 %
Richard Mashaal 1,438,146 99.98 % 246 0.02 %

Appointment of Auditors

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP were reappointed as the Corporation's auditors.

About Senvest

Senvest and its subsidiaries have business activities in merchant banking, asset management, real estate and electronic security.

For more information, please contact Mr. George Malikotsis, Vice President, Finance of Senvest Capital Inc., at (514) 281-8082.


MENAFN20062025004107003653ID1109701544

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search