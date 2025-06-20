Senvest Capital Inc. Announces Voting Results From Its 2025 Annual Meeting Of Shareholders
|Name of Nominee
|
Votes For
|
Percent
|
Votes Against
|
Percent
|Victor Mashaal
|1,438,146
|99.98
|%
|246
|0.02
|%
|David E. Basner
|1,438,266
|99.99
|%
|126
|0.01
|%
|Eileen Bermingham
|1,438,266
|99.99
|%
|126
|0.01
|%
|Frank Daniel
|1,438,146
|99.98
|%
|246
|0.02
|%
|Jeffrey Jonas
|1,438,366
|99.99
|%
|26
|0.01
|%
|Richard Mashaal
|1,438,146
|99.98
|%
|246
|0.02
|%
Appointment of Auditors
PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP were reappointed as the Corporation's auditors.
About Senvest
Senvest and its subsidiaries have business activities in merchant banking, asset management, real estate and electronic security.
For more information, please contact Mr. George Malikotsis, Vice President, Finance of Senvest Capital Inc., at (514) 281-8082.
