Cotton Personal-Care Product Market Projected To Reach $19.1 Billion By 2028, Growing At 4.6% CAGR

Cotton Personal-Care Product Market_

Cotton personal-care product market size was valued at $ 12,535.6 Mn in 2020, is estimated to reach $ 19,157.6 Mn by 2028, grow a CAGR of 4.6% from 2021-2028.

- Roshan DeshmukhWILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Cotton Personal-Care Product Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Product Type and Distribution Channel : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021-2028." The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market. The global cotton personal-care product market size was valued at $ 12,535.6 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $ 19,157.6 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 4.6% from 2021 to 2028.Download Sample Report:A cotton wet wipe is a disposable, moistened cloth used for cleaning surfaces. It is frequently used as an antiseptic fabric, primarily to cleanse the skin. The increased demand for wet wipes is a major driver of the cotton personal-care products market's growth. Wet wipes can be used for a variety of purposes, including cleansing, hygiene, and skincare. Wet wipes are one of the most hygienic options for cleaning babies because they are gentle on the bodies of young children. However, factors and cotton personal-care product market trends such as rising awareness about the drawbacks of using cotton buds for ear cleaning, as well as rising concern about mitigating marine plastic waste, are expected to impede the overall market growth.The cotton personal-care product market segmentation is done on the basis of product type, distribution channel and region. As per product type, it is divided into cotton swabs, cotton cosmetic pads, cotton wet wipes, sterile cotton balls, cotton rolls and others. According to distribution channel, it is fragmented into supermarkets & hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores and e-commerce.Region-wise, the animals and marine fats and oils market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. In this way, cotton personal-care product market forecast is done. Various types of cotton personal-care products available in the market include cotton swabs, cotton balls, cotton wet wipes, bed bath wipes, baby wipes, household cleaning wipes, cotton cosmetic pads, sterile and non-sterile surgical cotton, and cotton handkerchiefs.The surge in demand for portable cleansing wipes has paved the way for the cotton personal-care product market. The growing popularity of use-and-throw hygiene products has created a demand for cotton personal-care products such as cotton buds.Furthermore, cotton is a biodegradable material, making it an environmentally friendly product. As a result, eco-conscious customers prefer cotton cosmetics pads and wipes to synthetic ones for personal-care. Hand sanitizing wipes, intimate hygiene wipes & feminine wipes, and household cleaning wipes such as kitchen cotton wipes and glass surface cleaning wipes, have seen an increase in sales as people become more aware of the importance of personal hygiene. The increased use of beauty and cosmetics products drives the growth about the market for beauty cotton pads, wet moisturizing cotton masks, and cotton balls.The top companies in the cotton personal-care product market are Groupe Lemoine, Ginni Filaments Ltd., Sisma, Himalayan Skincare Pvt. Ltd., Rauscher, Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Septona, Johnson & Johnson Pvt. Ltd., Unicharm, Kimberly Clark Lever Pvt. Ltd., Ontex, Pamwi Tissues Ltd., Watsons, Puritan, Biosigma, and Cotton Babies Inc.LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report:Analyst Review:According to the insights of CXOs of leading companies, cotton industry includes manufacturers of cotton-based personal-care and beauty products. Cotton swabs, cotton balls, cotton tissues, facial wipes, baby wipes, cotton gauze, and pads are examples of cotton personal-care products. This market includes both sterile and non-sterile surgical cotton. These are disposable products that are commonly used for beauty, medical purposes, personal hygiene, and household cleaning. These are the alternatives to cloth handkerchiefs and synthetic and rayon products. Cotton wipes and beauty/cosmetic pads are preferred over synthetic because of their softness.Increased demand for portable cleansing wipes has paved the way for the cotton personal-care product market. The growing popularity of use-and-throw hygiene products has created a demand for cotton personal-care products such as cotton buds. Cotton is also a biodegradable material, making it an environmentally friendly product. As a result, environmentally conscious customers prefer cotton cosmetics pads and wipes to synthetic ones for personal-care. The increased awareness about the importance of personal hygiene has increased the sales of hand sanitizing wipes, intimate hygiene wipes and feminine wipes, and household cleaning wipes such as kitchen cotton wipes and glass surface cleaning wipes. The enhanced use of beauty and cosmetics products drives the growth of the market for beauty cotton pads, wet moisturizing cotton masks, and cotton balls.Key findings of the study:○ The global cotton personal-care product industry was valued at $12,535.6 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $19,157.6 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 4.6% from 2021 to 2028.○ By product type, the cotton wet wipes segment was the highest contributor to the market, with $6,308.0 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $9,397.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.○ By distribution channel, the specialty stores segment was the highest contributor to the market, with $4,911.3 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $7,101.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period.○ Europe was the highest revenue contributor, accounting for $4,186.9 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $5,996.3 million by 2028, with a CAGR of 3.8%.Reason to Buy:○ Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players, and segments in the global Cotton Personal-Care Products market.○ Highlights key business priorities in order to guide the companies to reform their business strategies and establish themselves in the wide geography.○ The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Cotton Personal-Care Products Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long-term strategies in order to garner their market revenue.○ Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.○ Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those restraining the growth to a certain extent.○ Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation, and industry verticals.Enquiry About Report:Read More Trending "AMR Exclusive Insights:➢ Baby Wipes Market Size, Type and Application Forecast to 2029➢ Tissue Paper Market Industry Analysis, Share, Trends, and Forecasts by 2030➢ Feminine Wipes Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2021-2030➢ Sensitive Skin Wipes Market Trends, Growth Drivers Along with Key Industry Players➢ Paper Diaper Market Player Analysis, Value Chain Analysis

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+ 1800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

YouTube

X

What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.