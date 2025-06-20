Nancy Richmond To Lead New Family Law Practice At A.Y. Strauss

A.Y. Strauss Logo

- Nancy RichmondLIVINGSTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A.Y. Strauss, a leading law firm known for its commercial real estate, litigation, construction, immigration, cannabis, labor and employment, and corporate bankruptcy practices, is pleased to announce the launch of its new Family Law Practice. The firm has appointed Nancy Richmond, a highly respected family law attorney, as Chair to lead this strategic expansion, and welcomes the esteemed Cary Cheifetz as Of Counsel.Nancy Richmond brings decades of experience in family law to A.Y. Strauss, earning recognition for her compassionate counsel, skillful advocacy, and dedication to achieving favorable outcomes for her clients. She is widely regarded for her work in complex divorce, custody, equitable distribution, and mediation matters.“I am excited to welcome Nancy Richmond as Partner and Cary Cheifetz as Of Counsel to our team,” said Aaron Strauss, Managing Partner of A.Y. Strauss.“Nancy's leadership, legal insight, and client-focused approach are a perfect match for our firm's values. With Cary's distinguished background and experience as Of Counsel, our Family Law Practice is poised to deliver comprehensive, strategic solutions for clients navigating life's most important transitions.”Richmond states,“I am honored to lead the Family Law Practice at A.Y. Strauss. Our mission is to provide thoughtful, effective counsel that supports our clients' immediate needs and long-term well-being. With Cary's collaboration as Of Counsel, we look forward to building a practice grounded in excellence, integrity, and service.”Cary Cheifetz, joining as Of Counsel, is renowned for his expertise in matrimonial and family law. His decades of experience and thoughtful guidance will further strengthen the firm's ability to serve clients in all aspects of family law.Cheifetz adds,“Family law is about helping people through challenging times with care and clarity. I look forward to working with Nancy and the A.Y. Strauss team to provide clients with the advocacy and support they deserve.”The new Family Law Practice at A.Y. Strauss will offer a full spectrum of services, including:- Divorce and Separation- Child Custody and Parenting Time- Alimony and Spousal Support- Child Support- Grandparent Visitation Rights- Family Law Appellate Matters- Mediation- Valuation and Distribution of Marital Assets- LGBTQ+ Families- Post-Judgment Modifications and Enforcement- Prenuptial and Marital Agreements- Relocation and Interstate Custody Matters- Domestic Violence and Restraining OrdersThis expansion highlights A.Y. Strauss's ongoing commitment to offering sophisticated, client-centered legal counsel across a wide range of practice areas.About A.Y. Strauss:A.Y. Strauss provides clients with sophisticated legal counsel. With the intellectual depth of a large firm and the personalized touch of a boutique, the firm's lawyers handle a broad variety of matters for emerging businesses, institutional clients, and high-net-worth individuals. The dynamic culture and collaborative working environment at the firm provide a healthy work-life balance for its team members, with a focus on giving back to the communities the firm serves. A.Y. Strauss has offices in Livingston, New Jersey, and New York, New York. For more information, visit .

