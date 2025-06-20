Teaser Of Sonia Agarwal's Investigative Crime Thriller 'Gift' Released

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, June 20 (IANS) The makers of director Pa Pandiyan's investigative crime thriller 'Gift', featuring actress Sonia Aggarwal in the lead, on Friday released the much-awaited teaser of the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Sonia Aggarwal too shared the link of the teaser on her X handle and wrote, "Here's the #Gift Movie Teaser."

The teaser establishes the fact that Sonia Aggarwal plays a police officer investigating a singularly intriguing rape case. The teaser begins with Sonia's character telling us that she has handled several criminal cases and successfully solved them. However, she then tells that there is this one case, the investigation of which continues to stay exactly at the same place where it started. The police officer says that she finds this case to be challenging.

Sonia's character in the film believes that no matter how sharp the suspects are, the cops have to be ahead of them and must think 200 per cent more.

The only fact that has been established is that it is a gang rape case. The cop is also aware that the criminals she is trying to track down may well be keeping tabs on what the police is doing.

The teaser also shows Sonia Agarwal finally declaring that she has finally found some evidence in the case. The teaser ends with the police officer saying, "Wait and watch!"

The film that has been directed by Pa Pandiyan features a host of actors including Birla Bose, Super Good Subramani, Crane Manohar, Sasi Laya and Rekha.

On the technical front, the film has music by Amara CV and cinematography by Rajadurai. The film has two editors working on it -- David Ajay and Ganesh.

The film, which has been produced by director Pa Pandian himself, has been co-produced by Vedivelu Kamalakannan.