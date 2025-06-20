Award-Winning Brownkind Celebrates Excellence Beyond Skincare

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This milestone adds to a defining year for Brownkind. The award-winning skincare brand has been redefining industry standards by creating skincare that uplifts and celebrates people of color. Recognized by both consumers and beauty insiders, Brownkind has earned top honors, including Editor's Pick for Best in Skincare by the BELLA Beauty Awards and Best Serum for Dark Spots from the Who What Wear 100 Beauty Awards for the Dark Spot Corrector. These accolades reflect our deeper mission to celebrate and honor beauty, heritage and diversity of melanin-rich skin.

"At Brownkind, we believe true beauty starts with care, not just for the skin, but for the people and stories behind it," said Dr. Gauri Desai, co-founder of Brownkind. "We are more than a brand. We are a movement that empowers people of color to feel seen, celebrated, and cared for in every shade, story, and skin journey."

Founded by Drs. Gauri and Abhijit Desai, a husband-and-wife team with over 50 years of combined experience in dermatology and pathology, Brownkind is rooted in clinical expertise and science. Our formulas feature the Even Tone DefenderTM - a blend of Indian Gooseberry, Rainbow Algae, and Cacao Extract - designed to protect, nourish, and preserve the natural beauty of melanin-rich skin.

"Our goal has never been to just sell products," said Dr. Abhijit Desai, co-founder of Brownkind. "It's to honor the skin that reflects you by creating skincare rooted in science, guided by culture and inspired by community."

Brownkind's approach resonates deeply with both consumers and industry experts, earning accolades for its authenticity, results, and clinical integrity. But beyond the awards, Brownkind is committed to reshaping the skincare conversation where melanin-rich skin is not just included but prioritized. Through skincare rooted in science, Brownkind is developing a future where every melanin-rich skin is seen, celebrated, and cared for the way it should be.

Images from the NYABJ Gala can be found here .

About Brownkind

Created by Dr. Abhijit Desai and Dr. Gauri Desai, Brownkind blends pathology and dermatology to create a skincare line designed to target the unique concerns and signs of aging for melanin-rich skin. Through our unique Even Tone DefenderTM formula, Brownkind delivers targeted, science-backed care that nourishes, protects, and enhances the natural radiance and health of skin of color. At Brownkind, we seek to preserve the inherent beauty of melanin-rich skin and help people of color understand their skin and love it. For more information, visit .

Media Contact:

Yanick Dalhouse

[email protected]

SOURCE brownkind