Majority Of Republicans Support Freedom To Marry According To Survey From Leading GOP Pollsters

WASHINGTON, June 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of the tenth anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court's landmark Obergefell v. Hodges decision guaranteeing marriage equality nationwide, a coalition of leading Republican pollsters conducted a nationwide survey examining American voters' attitudes toward same-sex marriage. Conducted on behalf of Centerline Liberties and Project Right Side , the pollsters included Redbud Consulting, Echelon Insights, and National Research.

The survey results show that approximately 70% of American voters support same-sex marriage, while there is little energy or enthusiasm among its few remaining opponents. Moreover, the data suggests that attempts to relitigate marriage equality would face significant political headwinds across the electorate, including among Republicans.

Broad and consistent support for marriage equality.



72% of all voters believe that same-sex couples should have the right to marry.



68% of all voters approve of the Obergefell v. Hodges decision.

73% of all voters support the Respect For Marriage Act (RMA), the 2022 bipartisan law codifying marriage equality into law.

A clear majority of Republicans, 56%, support same sex marriage.



55% of Republicans support the Respect For Marriage Act.

63% of Republicans believe a person who supports same-sex marriage can still be considered a Republican, indicating broad acceptance within the party.

The 'New Normal': Voters increasingly see same-sex marriage as non-controversial.

Over three-quarters of voters hold either a positive or neutral opinion on same-sex marriage with 44% believing it is "a good thing for society."

Opposition lacking energy: More than twice as many voters report their views have become more supportive over time (31%) than less supportive (13%). The Trump Effect: Among Republicans, a message citing President Trump's stated support for marriage equality was a top performer, with 71% finding it convincing (23% extremely). "President Trump has stated that the question of same-sex marriage has been asked and answered. When asked about marriage for same-sex couples, President Trump said, 'These cases have gone to the Supreme Court. They've been settled. And I'm fine with that."

"Our data is clear: a strong majority of voters, including Republicans, support the freedom to marry and view the issue as settled law," said Alex Lundry, co-founder of Redbud Consulting. "In just a few years, same-sex marriage has transitioned from a divisive political issue to an accepted social norm. The data is clear: engaging in efforts to roll back recent gains is not a winning political issue. In fact, there is a clear pathway forward for Republicans to continue growing their coalition, finding common ground on religious liberty, and ensuring the law judges all citizens based solely on their individual merit, nothing more, nothing less."

"For Republicans to continue building on their recent inroads with new and younger voters, support for the freedom to marry is a must," added Kristen Soltis Anderson, founding partner of Echelon Insights. "The energy and passion on this issue is with supporters of same-sex marriage, and messages rooted in conservative principles about personal liberty and freedom resonate with all voters, especially younger audiences."

"Of all the messages that we tested, it should come as no surprise that President Trump's support for marriage equality was a runaway winner," said Adam Geller, CEO of National Research Inc., who has played a role in all three Trump presidential campaigns. "Republicans would be wise to take their cue from the President, who has expressed his support for the Supreme Court's decision."

For more information on the poll, which was conducted May 27 - June 1 and includes 800 national registered voters, read the memo , toplines , and infographic .

Centerline Liberties is a 501(c)3 nonprofit focused on forging consensus to advance centrist policy solutions capable of defending core constitutional freedoms and liberties, preserving a free market economy, and limiting the role of government in Americans' everyday lives.

Project Right Side is an organization that champions the foundational American values of freedom, individual liberty, and limited government. Their mission is to equip leaders and the public with credible, pro-freedom research that reflects the evolving views of the conservative movement-demonstrating that standing for liberty means standing for all Americans.

