Mind Money Joins Global Leaders At Impower 2025 With Breakthrough Weather Model

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Representing Mind Money at the forum are Dr. Igor Isaev, Doctor of Technical Sciences, Head of the Analytics Center, Anastasia Volkova, analyst (LSE) and Ksenia Lazure, long-term client of the company and member of the Women's Club of Monaco. The team will be sharing insights from the company's standout innovation this year - a quantitative weather model, which was recently recognized as one of the world's top financial innovations by Global Finance Magazine.

This award-winning model was named a laureate of the Global Finance: The Innovators 2025 award in the category Top Innovations in Finance – Western Europe.

Built to track and model the impact of weather and climate on global commodity markets, the system is already being used to guide trades in calendar and inter-commodity spreads - helping Mind Money maintain six consecutive profitable years without a single losing year.

"Our goal was to create something that connects real-world weather patterns with real-time trading decisions," says Dr. Isaev. "From short-term events like sudden frosts or hurricanes to long-term shifts like drought cycles, the model helps us spot risks and opportunities early - before the market prices them in."Anastasia Volkova adds, "We're excited to share this innovation at IMpower FundForum and show how weather data can be a powerful tool for investors looking to manage risk and find new opportunities."

The model uses satellite data and global climate indicators to help predict how markets might move over time. It is created based on a mathematical method for modeling events with uncertain probability, which makes it especially useful for trading in markets affected by the weather - like natural gas, oil, grains, livestock, and other commodities.

Performance data of the strategy is publicly available in the Bloomberg Terminal under FIGI: BBG00T87Z5T1.

About Mind Money

Mind Money (ex Zerich Securities) is a leading European investment technology hub headquartered in Limassol, Cyprus, and regulated by CySEC CIF License 115/10. Mind Money provides seamless access to stocks, exchange-traded funds, bonds on major stock markets, and opportunities for pre-IPO and IPO investments in the global markets. Established in 2010, Mind Money has evolved into a dynamic financial technology hub with a strong focus on innovation and data analytics.

