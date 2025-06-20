123Invent Inventor Develops New Mirror To Streamline Shopping (BRA-8052)

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-06-20
PITTSBURGH, June 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to blend technology with fashion when shopping and trying on clothes," said an inventor, from Smithfield, NSW, Australia, "so I invented the MAJIC MIRROR. My design could make the shopping process faster and more enjoyable."

The invention provides a smart mirror to streamline the shopping experience. In doing so, it enables the user to view and compare clothing options and share with family or friends for feedback. As a result, it increases convenience. The invention features a modern and innovative design that is easy to use so it is ideal for clothing stores and shopping establishments.

The MAJIC MIRROR is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit . Or contact Joe Tannous at 041- 602-5511 or email [email protected] .

SOURCE InventHelp

