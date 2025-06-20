123Invent Inventor Develops New Mirror To Streamline Shopping (BRA-8052)
PITTSBURGH, June 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to blend technology with fashion when shopping and trying on clothes," said an inventor, from Smithfield, NSW, Australia, "so I invented the MAJIC MIRROR. My design could make the shopping process faster and more enjoyable."
The invention provides a smart mirror to streamline the shopping experience. In doing so, it enables the user to view and compare clothing options and share with family or friends for feedback. As a result, it increases convenience. The invention features a modern and innovative design that is easy to use so it is ideal for clothing stores and shopping establishments.
The MAJIC MIRROR is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit . Or contact Joe Tannous at 041- 602-5511 or email [email protected] .
SOURCE InventHelpWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Level2 Partners With Lightspeed To Deliver Intuitive, No-Code Systematic Trading Solutions For Active Traders
- Replace Raises $2.1M To Advance AI-Powered Site Selection For Energy And Data Projects
- Bitget Launches ZBCNUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Integration
- The 1St Web3.0 All-Community Annual Idol Popularity Audition & Ceremony Opens, With Super Junior-D&E, Sandara Park Etc. Set To Appear On August 2
- Bigwater Protocol Launches Blockchain-Based Platform For Global Climate Action
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
CommentsNo comment