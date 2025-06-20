North America Handbag Market Report 2025: Celebrity Influence And Digital Tools Further Shape Preferences - Competition, Forecast And Opportunities, 2020-2030
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|132
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$13.03 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$20.41 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.5%
|Regions Covered
|North America
Report Scope
Key Market Players:
- Tapestry Inc Michael Kors Louis Vuitton North America, Inc. SAS LONGCHAMP Vera Bradley Designs, Inc. Chanel Limited Tory Burch LLC Kering S.A. Tommy Hilfiger U.S.A Inc. Prada S.p.A.
North America Handbag Market, By Product Type:
- Tote Clutch Satchel Others
North America Handbag Market, By Raw Material:
- Leather Fabric
North America Handbag Market, By Distribution Channel:
- Departmental Stores Offline Retail Stores Online Others
North America Handbag Market, By Country:
- United States Canada Mexico
