Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

$615.14 Mn Hair Botox Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, And Forecast, 2020-2030F


2025-06-20 11:46:30
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The hair botox market sees opportunities in rising consumer demand for natural, safe hair treatments and at-home solutions. The shift toward chemical-free options addresses safety concerns linked to traditional methods. Companies focus on R&D for innovative products offering immediate benefits, boosting growth.

Dublin, June 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hair Botox Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Hair Botox Market was valued at USD 384.51 million in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 615.14 million by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 8.15%

This growth is attributed to increasing consumer awareness regarding the advantages of using natural and safe hair care products alongside rising disposable incomes. Additionally, the heightened demand for beauty and personal care items, particularly those offering both immediate and lasting hair benefits, is fueling market expansion.

Companies are also investing significantly in R&D to introduce innovative hair botox products that cater to evolving consumer expectations. A notable example is the 2021 launch of the Mon Platin Professional Black Caviar Total Repair Hair Botox, formulated to deeply hydrate and nourish hair damaged by heat styling or chemical treatments. Enriched with black caviar extract, argan oil, and shea butter, the product strengthens and revitalizes hair, further contributing to market momentum.

Key Market Drivers Rising Demand for Chemical-Free and Natural Hair Treatments

There has been a pronounced shift in consumer preferences toward natural, chemical-free hair care treatments, primarily due to heightened awareness of the potential health risks linked to chemical-based products. Traditional smoothing methods like keratin treatments often contain formaldehyde, a carcinogen, prompting health warnings from authorities such as the U.S. FDA in March 2021. In contrast, hair botox treatments use natural ingredients-amino acids, vitamins, and proteins-to repair and revitalize hair, delivering smooth, frizz-free results with reduced health risks, making them a safer and more appealing alternative.

Key Market Challenges Regulatory Compliance and Product Safety Concerns

As the hair botox industry grows, ensuring product safety and adherence to regulatory standards becomes increasingly complex. Regulatory inconsistencies across global markets can lead to variable product quality and safety issues. Some regions maintain rigorous cosmetic product standards, while others do not, which allows subpar products to circulate. This raises concerns about adverse effects such as scalp irritation or allergies, often due to questionable ingredients or poor formulation. To counter these risks, regulatory bodies must implement unified guidelines, and manufacturers should strictly follow Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP), ensure comprehensive testing, and provide transparent labeling to build consumer trust.

Key Market Trends Increasing Popularity of At-Home Hair Botox Treatments

The demand for at-home hair botox solutions is growing as consumers seek convenient and cost-effective alternatives to salon services. This trend is driven by the rise of DIY beauty routines and the availability of user-friendly products that deliver professional-like results. These treatments cater especially to individuals with busy schedules or limited access to professional salons. With clear instructions and effective formulations, at-home hair botox kits empower users to manage their hair care independently while maintaining quality and results, further broadening the market's consumer base.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 180
Forecast Period 2024 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $384.51 Million
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $615.14 Million
Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.1%
Regions Covered Global


Report Scope

Key Market Players:

  • Kerazon Professional
  • Nutree Professional
  • Kachita Spell
  • INOAR
  • SoftLiss Professional Line
  • Cocochoco Professional
  • L'Oreal Professionnel
  • Innovatis
  • Unex Professional
  • Forever Liss

Hair Botox Market, By Type:

  • Liquid
  • Paste
  • Gel

Hair Botox Market, By Sales Channel:

  • Offline
  • Online

Hair Botox Market, By Application:

  • Frizzy Hair
  • Dull & Dry Hair
  • Hair Straightening
  • Others

Hair Botox Market, By End User:

  • Parlours & Spas
  • Homecare

Hair Botox Market, By Region:

  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • France
  • Germany
  • United Kingdom
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Asia Pacific
  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Colombia
  • Middle East & Africa
  • South Africa
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

  • Hair Botox Market
CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

MENAFN20062025004107003653ID1109701483

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search