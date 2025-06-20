Luggage And Bag Market Projected Expansion To $235.7+ Billion Market Value By 2035 With A 6.4% From 2024 To 2035

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) By type, the bags segment was the highest revenue contributor to the Luggage and Bag market in 2023.

- Allied Market ResearchWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The global luggage and bags market was valued at $116,009.0 million in 2023, and is projected to reach $235,699.7 million by 2035, registering a CAGR of 6.4% from 2024 to 2035.Luggage refers to the bags, cases, and containers that carry belongings of individuals during travel. It includes suitcases, duffel bags, backpacks, and other pieces designed for transporting clothes, toiletries, and personal items. Luggage is typically made of durable materials such as fabric, leather, plastic, or aluminum to withstand the rigors of travel.Download Sample Pages of Research Overview:Advancements in luggage and bags design and materials have significantly driven the demand for the luggage industry. Innovative designs focused on maximizing functionality, durability, and convenience have appealed to consumers seeking enhanced travel experiences. Features such as expandable compartments, built-in charging ports, and ergonomic handles cater to the evolving needs of modern travelers, thus driving the adoption of new luggage models in recent years, increasing the Luggage and Bags Market Size .Moreover, advancements in materials have shifted the luggage and bags market by offering lighter, stronger, and more sustainable options. The development of high-performance materials such as polycarbonate, ballistic nylon, and carbon fiber has led to the production of lightweight yet durable luggage that withstands the rigors of travel. In addition, a rise in emphasis on sustainability has prompted the use of eco-friendly materials such as recycled plastics, organic fabrics, and biodegradable components, appealing to environmentally conscious consumers. For instance, in August 2022, Samsonite introduced a new line of luggage, Magnum Eco, which is made from yogurt cups and plastic bottles. According to Luggage and Bags market trends, the exterior hard side case of the luggage is made from plastic mineral water bottles to focus on the sustainable aspect of the luggage products. Thus, as travelers increasingly prioritize both functionality and sustainability in their luggage choices, manufacturers are compelled to innovate and invest in cutting-edge design and materials to meet the rise in demand in the global luggage and bags market, increasing the Luggage and Bags Market Share and Luggage and Bags Market Growth.However, the presence of counterfeit luggage and bags significantly restrains the global luggage market. Counterfeit products reduce consumer trust, which leads to dissatisfaction with quality and durability of luggage. Counterfeit luggage causes revenue losses for legitimate manufacturers and retailers, creates unfair competition by undercutting prices, and has a negative impact on innovation. In addition, counterfeit luggage hampers consumer safety and regulatory compliance, posing risks due to lack of rigorous quality control. Thus, rise in prevalence of counterfeit and duplicate luggage hinders market growth, damages brand reputation, and compromises consumer trust and safety.Increase in demand for smart luggage presents significant opportunities in the global luggage market, which drives innovation and reshapes consumer expectations. According to Luggage and Bags Market Demand, smart luggage integrates technology into traditional luggage designs, that offers features such as GPS tracking, built-in scales, USB charging ports, and remote locking systems. These advanced functionalities cater to the needs of modern travelers seeking convenience, connectivity, and security during their journeys. As travelers become more tech-savvy and reliant on digital solutions, the demand for smart luggage is expected to rise, which is anticipated to create a lucrative market opportunity for manufacturers and retailers operating in the global luggage and bags market.LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report :Furthermore, brands that invest in developing innovative smart features and seamless user experiences are expected to capture a larger share of the market and promote brand loyalty among tech-oriented consumers. In addition, the integration of smart technology into luggage enhances the overall travel experience, providing travelers with real-time information, peace of mind, and added convenience. As a result, the adoption of smart luggage meets the evolving needs of travelers and drives growth and innovation in the global luggage and bags market, positioning it for sustained expansion in the coming years.The luggage and bags market is segmented into type, material type, distribution channel, and region. By type, the market is categorized into luggage and bags. The luggage segment is further divided into casual luggage, travel luggage, business luggage, sports luggage and others. The bags segment is segregated into handbags, cross-body bags, sling bags, clutches & coin pouch, wallets and others. By material type, it is categorized into hard luggage, soft luggage, and hybrid luggage. By distribution channel, the market is divided into offline and online. By region, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, Russia, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, Netherlands and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Argentina, rest of LAMEA).By type, the bags segment dominated the global luggage and bags market in 2023 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Rise in global tourism and travel has fueled the need for sturdy and reliable bags. In addition, the trend toward frequent weekend getaways and shorter trips has boosted demand for lightweight and convenient bags options. Moreover, the popularity of outdoor activities and adventure travel necessitates rugged bags designed for harsh environments.By distribution channel, the offline segment dominated the global luggage and bags market in 2023 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Sale of luggage in the offline segment is driven by the ability of customers to physically inspect and test products before purchasing, ensuring quality and suitability. According to Luggage and Bags Market Analysis, retailers often offer personalized customer service, expert advice, and immediate gratification of taking the product home. In-store promotions, discounts, and the tactile shopping experience also attract buyers. In addition, rise in travel and tourism boosts demand, while brick-and-mortar stores provide a trusted and convenient shopping environment, enhancing consumer confidence in their purchase decisions.Enquiry Before Buying:Region-wise, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to dominate the market with the largest share during the forecast period. Sales of luggage and bags in the Asia-Pacific region are driven by an increase in disposable incomes, rise in middle-class populations, and surge in domestic and international travel. The growing tourism industry, coupled with the expansion of low-cost airlines, boosts demand for travel goods. In addition, rise in e-commerce platforms enhances accessibility and availability of a variety of luggage options. Urbanization and lifestyle changes also contribute to the preference for stylish, durable, and functional luggage. Furthermore, technological advancements in luggage design and materials attract consumers seeking innovative and practical travel solutions.The key players operating in the luggage and bags industry include Ace Co., Ltd.Adidas AGLVMHNike Inc.Samsonite International S.ATravelpro Products, Inc.VF CorporationVictorinoxVIP Industries LimitedU.S. Luggage Company LLCTrending Reports:Feminine Intimate Care MarketSmart Pillows MarketVideo Game Market

