Stand Up For Science Launches: PRESS CONNECT

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Stand Up for Science , the non-profit organization that led the nationwide rallies on March 7th, 2025, is launching the Summer Fight for Science to combat the unprecedented attack on science by the Trump administration.The Stand Up for Science Press Connect system is a safe and secure way to connect scientists with press, to make it easier to call attention to Trump's disastrous cuts to federally funded research and development. These cuts will destroy programs in sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) prevention, next generation cancer treatment, addiction science, climate protection, sports injury prevention, and pandemic prevention. A 50% cut to scientific research funding in the US would cost the average American $10,000 annually by reducing our GDP by nearly 10 percent . But the public is not yet well informed about what is at stake.That is why press coverage is a key part of the fight to save science. We are actively building a database of science sources for the press to access. As of writing this Press Connect has over 100 scientists across the US who are willing to speak with members of the press about the Trump cuts. The Press Connect system collects information on affiliation, employment status (and if this was impacted by cuts), if they have had funding terminated, information about their area of expertise, and if they would like to be anonymous.According to Colette Delawalla, founder and executive director of Stand Up for Science,“We deeply understand the importance of platforming scientist's stories in the press, and that finding scientists who are willing to speak with the press in the current political environment can be a challenge. To meet the moment, Stand Up for Science looks to be a liaison between these two parties.”To request Press Connect sources, email ... with the following: ideal source qualifications (e.g., PhD level, had a grant cut, from XXX city) and an overview of the piece.Colette Delawalla (Founder and Executive Director) and others from the team are available to discuss the impact of these budget cuts on Americans, the role of science in democratic societies, what is at risk in the September Budget Vote, and the planned pro-science events across the nation.Join us to learn more about the mission and methods of Stand Up for Science, or to schedule an interview with our executive director Colette Delawalla, please email ...Press Contact Email: ... | Signal: cdelawalla.46About Stand Up for Science: Stand Up for Science is a grassroots Washington, D.C. based 501(c)4 non-profit organization mobilizing the fight for science and democracy. We formed Stand Up for Science within days of executive orders breaking down federal science agencies. Weeks later, on March 7th, our first National Day of Action, we mobilized over 50,000 people at 170+ events across the world in support of science. We received coverage from local, national, and international outlets, including Science, Nature, The New York Times, Forbes Magazine, Scientific American, STAT News, and The Scientist. An opinion piece written by our founding leadership team is also available in Nature Human Behavior:“Why we organized 'Stand Up for Science.'”

