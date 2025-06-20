LCPMD Founder Dr. Steven Barna Unveils Definitive Guide For Life Care Planning Professionals
TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- LCPMD Founder Dr. Steven Barna Unveils Definitive Guide for Life Care Planning Professionals - Now Available in the United States
LCPMD, the premier authority in life care planning, proudly announces the launch of Handbook of Medical Aspects of Disability and Rehabilitation for Life Care Planning, co-edited by its founder, Dr. Steven Barna, MD, CLCP.
This comprehensive textbook sets a new standard for professionals navigating the intricate medical dimensions of disability assessment and rehabilitation for life care planning. Meticulously crafted, it empowers life care planners, attorneys, case managers, and medical experts with practical frameworks and evidence-based insights to deliver superior outcomes for patients and clients.
““Contributing to this textbook as a co-editor reflects LCPMD's commitment to advancing the field of life care planning through clinical rigor, interdisciplinary collaboration, and practical guidance. Our work seeks to support professionals involved in the evaluation of future medical needs with a balanced, evidence-based approach.”
-Dr. Steven Barna, Founder, LCPMD
Handbook of Medical Aspects of Disability and Rehabilitation for Life Care Planning is now available globally in print and digital editions via Amazon.
Media Contact:
LCPMD Communications Office
...
LCPMD Communications Office
LCPMD
+1 833-695-2763
...
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Level2 Partners With Lightspeed To Deliver Intuitive, No-Code Systematic Trading Solutions For Active Traders
- Replace Raises $2.1M To Advance AI-Powered Site Selection For Energy And Data Projects
- Bitget Launches ZBCNUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Integration
- The 1St Web3.0 All-Community Annual Idol Popularity Audition & Ceremony Opens, With Super Junior-D&E, Sandara Park Etc. Set To Appear On August 2
- Bigwater Protocol Launches Blockchain-Based Platform For Global Climate Action
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
CommentsNo comment