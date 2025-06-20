- Dr. Steven Barna

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- LCPMD Founder Dr. Steven Barna Unveils Definitive Guide for Life Care Planning Professionals - Now Available in the United States

LCPMD, the premier authority in life care planning, proudly announces the launch of Handbook of Medical Aspects of Disability and Rehabilitation for Life Care Planning, co-edited by its founder, Dr. Steven Barna, MD, CLCP.

This comprehensive textbook sets a new standard for professionals navigating the intricate medical dimensions of disability assessment and rehabilitation for life care planning. Meticulously crafted, it empowers life care planners, attorneys, case managers, and medical experts with practical frameworks and evidence-based insights to deliver superior outcomes for patients and clients.

““Contributing to this textbook as a co-editor reflects LCPMD's commitment to advancing the field of life care planning through clinical rigor, interdisciplinary collaboration, and practical guidance. Our work seeks to support professionals involved in the evaluation of future medical needs with a balanced, evidence-based approach.”

-Dr. Steven Barna, Founder, LCPMD

Handbook of Medical Aspects of Disability and Rehabilitation for Life Care Planning is now available globally in print and digital editions via Amazon.





