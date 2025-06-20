Ultra Maritime Receives Competitive Delivery Order Under Fair Opportunities Procedures U.S. Navy For SSQ-53H Sonobuoys

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Ultra Maritime takes great pride in playing a pivotal role in advancing anti-submarine warfare (ASW) and ensuring the safety of our sailors worldwide," said Carlo Zaffanella, Ultra Maritime President & CEO. "We are dedicated to making great leaps in acoustic technology, providing the most advanced submarine detection capabilities during a time when threats are rapidly appearing around the globe."

Ultra Maritime has made significant investments towards creating the factory of the future with streamlined capability and configured specifically for sonobuoy production and delivery. With operations in the U.S., UK, Canada and Australia, Ultra Maritime provides advanced ASW solutions in support of international allies across the globe.

About Ultra Maritime

Ultra Maritime is a global leader in anti-submarine warfare (ASW) solutions across airborne, surface and undersea domains, charting a path to the future of unmanned and hybrid maritime dominance. With world-leading ASW technology, experts, decades of experience and significant investments across the business, Ultra Maritime is developing new, unique capabilities at an unprecedented rate. Operating across the U.S., Canada, UK and Australia, Ultra Maritime brings allied navies solutions today for tomorrow's advantage through strategic partnerships and groundbreaking technology. At Ultra Maritime, the theoretical is suddenly achievable.

