DIGITAL HEALTH LEADER JMIR PUBLICATIONS ANNOUNCES ITS 2025 IMPACT FACTOR RESULTS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The JMIR Publications portfolio of journals now includes 21 journals with a Journal Impact Factor, with several journals achieving significant year-over-year increases and special distinctions. TORONTO, June 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JMIR Publications , a leading publisher of open access digital health research, is pleased to announce new Journal Impact Factors for its journals, as published in Journal Citation Reports 2025 from Clarivate. The JMIR Publications portfolio of journals now includes 21 journals with a Journal Impact Factor , with several journals achieving significant year-over-year increases and special distinctions. JMIR Publications is committed to advancing digital health science and innovation, fostering open scholarship, and maximizing the global reach and influence of the research it publishes. The publisher sees this year's achievements as intrinsically linked to its open access model, which ensures that vital research findings are freely and immediately available to all. Through open access publication, JMIR Publications' journals foster wide readership, increased citation potential, and a transparent and collaborative scholarly ecosystem. Key Highlights From Journal Citation Reports 2025 From Clarivate Flagship Journal Continues to Excel The Journal of Medical Internet Research , JMIR Publications' flagship journal, now has a Journal Impact Factor of 6.0 . Its Q1 ranking in the "Health Care Sciences and Services" category, as well as a Q1 ranking in the "Medical Informatics" category , underscore its position as a leading peer-reviewed publication for digital medicine, health, and health care. With over 50,000 citations in the 2024 impact factor window, it is the journal with the most citations in these categories . Two More Journals Achieve the Top-Ranked Journal Spot in Their Respective Disciplines

JMIR Aging , with an impact factor of 4.8 , retains its position as the top-ranked journal (#1 of 48) in the "Gerontology" category . JMIR Medical Education , dedicated to technology, artificial intelligence (AI), large language models, innovation, and openness in medical education, received a remarkable inaugural Journal Impact Factor of 12.5, securing the top (#1 of 86) position in the "Education, Scientific Disciplines" category . Exceptional Growth and High Impact Several JMIR Publications' journals received an increased Journal Impact Factor this year:

JMIR mHealth and uHealth , with a focus on health and biomedical applications in mobile and tablet computing, pervasive and ubiquitous computing, wearable computing and domotics, achieved an impressive Journal Impact Factor of 6.2 , now positioned within the top 10 journals of both the "Medical Informatics" (#7 of 48, Q1) and "Health Care Sciences & Services" categories (#10 of 185, Q1) . JMIR Mental Health , a key journal in the portfolio, received a Journal Impact Factor of 5.8 , positioning it in the top 10% among the very large "Psychiatry" category (#25 of 288, Q1) . This journal focuses on research on internet interventions and digital innovations for mental health and behavior change. Strong Performance Across the Portfolio Several other journals from JMIR Publications also saw their Journal Impact Factors increase this year:

JMIR Public Health and Surveillance: 3.9

JMIR Medical Informatics: 3.8

JMIR Human Factors: 3.0 Interactive Journal of Medical Research: 2.2 Introducing Our Newest Impact Factor Journals Six JMIR Publications' journals have received an inaugural Journal Impact Factor, with two journals ranked in the first quartile (Q1) right out of the gate :

JMIR Nursing: 4.0 -- remarkably, the journal achieved a top 10% ranking right off the bat, being ranked #9 of 192 among all nursing journals (Q1) .

JMIR Rehabilitation and Assistive Technologies: 3.02 -- this strong inaugural impact factor will place the journal in Q1 in the large "Rehabilitation" journals category .

JMIR Diabetes: 2.6

JMIR Cardio: 2.2

JMIR AI: 2.0 Online Journal of Public Health Informatics: 1.1 "We are incredibly proud of this year's Journal Impact Factor results. These impact metrics complement the overall high impact, reach, quality, and global relevance of the research we publish," said Tiffany I Leung, MD, MPH, FAMIA, scientific editorial director of JMIR Publications. "These achievements reflect the innovative, leading-edge scientific work of our authors and the dedication of peer reviewers, editors, and journal staff. Together, we are all committed to open access publishing and the advancement of health and well-being through the latest in digital health research and innovations," she added. "Given the pervasive role of digital health and AI in all areas of medicine, our portfolio strategy for JMIR journals envisioned that we will ultimately have a leading JMIR journal focusing on technology and innovation in each medical discipline, and we are well on our way to achieve this goal", added Gunther Eysenbach, MD, MPH, FACMI, publisher and founder of JMIR Publications. Complete List of JMIR Publications Titles With a Journal Impact Factor in 2025

Journal Name Impact Factor Score Quartile of Highest Ranking Journal of Medical Internet Research 6.0 Q1 JMIR Medical Education 12.5 Q11 JMIR mHealth and uHealth 6.2 Q1 JMIR Mental Health 5.8 Q1 JMIR Aging 4.8 Q1 JMIR Serious Games 4.1 Q1 JMIR Nursing 4.0 Q1 JMIR Public Health and Surveillance 3.9 Q1 JMIR Medical Informatics 3.8 Q2 JMIR Human Factors 3.0 Q2 JMIR Diabetes 2.6 Q2 JMIR Infodemiology 2.3 Q2 JMIR Pediatrics and Parenting 2.3 Q2 JMIR Cardio 2.2 Q2 JMIR Rehabilitation and Assistive Technologies 3.02

JMIR Cancer 2.7

Interactive Journal of Medical Research 2.2

JMIR Formative Research 2.1

JMIR AI 2.0

JMIR Research Protocols 1.5

Online Journal of Public Health Informatics 1.1



Source: Journal Citation Reports 2025 from Clarivate

JMIR Publications remains committed to providing a robust platform for disseminating high-quality, peer-reviewed research, contributing significantly to evidence-based digital health practices and innovations worldwide.

The impact factor news closely follows JMIR Publications' recent success in the Scopus CiteScore rankings, announced earlier this month, with 26 portfolio journals receiving a CiteScore (12 of which ranked in Q1) , providing a current and comprehensive view of journal impact.

JMIR Publications believes that measuring the true success of journals extends beyond citation metrics. The publisher advocates for a holistic approach to scholarly impact, encouraging the consideration of diverse metrics such as author satisfaction ratings (eg, Google ratings, SciRev), Altmetric scores, and other emerging open science measures. In addition, JMIR Publications fully endorses the principles of the Declaration on Research Assessment (DORA), actively promoting a shift away from the over-reliance on Journal Impact Factor in scholarly communication. Authors and the broader academic community are recommended to consider these alternative metrics in conjunction with Journal Impact Factor when evaluating a journal's standing and overall impact within its field.

Notes:

. Due to technical delays in indexing on Clarivate's side, some content was missing from the Web of Science at the time of JCR data extraction. As a result, its profile page will initially display the 2023 profile, with a prominent note indicating that 2024 data is forthcoming. Projected metrics for this journal are posted on the Web of Science Help page and can be considered official. JMIR Medical Education will be listed in the category page with its ranking in JCR's October 2025 Reload, and the journal's profile page will then include the full 2024 profile data.. Due to technical delays in indexing on Clarivate's side, some content was missing from the Web of Science at the time of JCR data extraction. Clarivate has since received all the missing articles that were required to calculate the Journal Impact Factor. Projected metrics for the journal are posted on the Web of Science Help page and can be considered official. JMIR Rehabilitation and Assistive Technologies will appear in the JCR list in the October 2025 Reload.

