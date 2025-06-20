DIGITAL HEALTH LEADER JMIR PUBLICATIONS ANNOUNCES ITS 2025 IMPACT FACTOR RESULTS
|
Journal Name
|
Impact Factor Score
|
Quartile of Highest Ranking
|
Journal of Medical Internet Research
|
6.0
|
Q1
|
JMIR Medical Education
|
12.5
|
Q11
|
JMIR mHealth and uHealth
|
6.2
|
Q1
|
JMIR Mental Health
|
5.8
|
Q1
|
JMIR Aging
|
4.8
|
Q1
|
JMIR Serious Games
|
4.1
|
Q1
|
JMIR Nursing
|
4.0
|
Q1
|
JMIR Public Health and Surveillance
|
3.9
|
Q1
|
JMIR Medical Informatics
|
3.8
|
Q2
|
JMIR Human Factors
|
3.0
|
Q2
|
JMIR Diabetes
|
2.6
|
Q2
|
JMIR Infodemiology
|
2.3
|
Q2
|
JMIR Pediatrics and Parenting
|
2.3
|
Q2
|
JMIR Cardio
|
2.2
|
Q2
|
JMIR Rehabilitation and Assistive Technologies
|
3.02
|
|
JMIR Cancer
|
2.7
|
|
Interactive Journal of Medical Research
|
2.2
|
|
JMIR Formative Research
|
2.1
|
|
JMIR AI
|
2.0
|
|
JMIR Research Protocols
|
1.5
|
|
Online Journal of Public Health Informatics
|
1.1
|
Source: Journal Citation Reports 2025 from Clarivate
JMIR Publications remains committed to providing a robust platform for disseminating high-quality, peer-reviewed research, contributing significantly to evidence-based digital health practices and innovations worldwide.
The impact factor news closely follows JMIR Publications' recent success in the Scopus CiteScore rankings, announced earlier this month, with 26 portfolio journals receiving a CiteScore (12 of which ranked in Q1) , providing a current and comprehensive view of journal impact.
JMIR Publications believes that measuring the true success of journals extends beyond citation metrics. The publisher advocates for a holistic approach to scholarly impact, encouraging the consideration of diverse metrics such as author satisfaction ratings (eg, Google ratings, SciRev), Altmetric scores, and other emerging open science measures. In addition, JMIR Publications fully endorses the principles of the Declaration on Research Assessment (DORA), actively promoting a shift away from the over-reliance on Journal Impact Factor in scholarly communication. Authors and the broader academic community are recommended to consider these alternative metrics in conjunction with Journal Impact Factor when evaluating a journal's standing and overall impact within its field.
Notes:JMIR Medical Education's ranking will appear in the October 2025 update of Journal Citation Reports (JCR) from Clarivate . Due to technical delays in indexing on Clarivate's side, some content was missing from the Web of Science at the time of JCR data extraction. As a result, its profile page will initially display the 2023 profile, with a prominent note indicating that 2024 data is forthcoming. Projected metrics for this journal are posted on the Web of Science Help page and can be considered official. JMIR Medical Education will be listed in the category page with its ranking in JCR's October 2025 Reload, and the journal's profile page will then include the full 2024 profile data. JMIR Rehabilitation and Assistive Technologies' ranking will appear in the October 2025 update of Journal Citation Reports (JCR) from Clarivate . Due to technical delays in indexing on Clarivate's side, some content was missing from the Web of Science at the time of JCR data extraction. Clarivate has since received all the missing articles that were required to calculate the Journal Impact Factor. Projected metrics for the journal are posted on the Web of Science Help page and can be considered official. JMIR Rehabilitation and Assistive Technologies will appear in the JCR list in the October 2025 Reload.
About JMIR Publications:
JMIR Publications is a leading open access publisher of digital health research and a champion of open science. With a focus on author advocacy and research amplification, JMIR Publications partners with researchers to advance their careers and maximize the impact of their work. As a technology organization with publishing at its core, we provide innovative tools and resources that go beyond traditional publishing, supporting researchers at every step of the dissemination process. Our portfolio features a range of peer-reviewed journals, including the renowned Journal of Medical Internet Research.
To learn more about JMIR Publications, please visit jmirpublications or connect with us via Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram.
Head office: 130 Queens Quay East, Unit 1100, Toronto, ON, M5A 0P6 Canada
Media contact: [email protected]
The content of this communication is licensed under the terms of the Creative Commons Attribution License ( ), which permits unrestricted use, distribution, and reproduction in any medium, provided the original work, published by JMIR Publications, is properly cited.
