123Invent Inventors Develop New Accessory For Holding A Popcorn Container (BEC-464)

PITTSBURGH, June 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "We thought there should be a simple way to secure a container of popcorn to a cup holder," said one of two inventors, from Las Vegas, Nev., "so we invented the POP CUP. Our design eliminates the need to hold the popcorn bag, and it could help prevent messy popcorn spills."

The invention provides a handsfree way to hold a bucket/bag of popcorn at a movie theater or other venue. In doing so, it eliminates the need to set the popcorn bag on the lap, floor, etc. As a result, it helps prevent popcorn spills and grease stains. The invention features a simple and practical design that is easy to attach and use so it is ideal for individuals of all ages at movie theaters, sporting events, carnivals, stadiums, etc.

The POP CUP is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit . Or contact Eileen Cabale & Elyssa Rodriguez or email [email protected] .

SOURCE InventHelp

